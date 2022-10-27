‘It’s a miracle’: Anand Mahindra amazed by artist who draws 15 portraits simultaneously

A young artist has left business tycoon Anand Mahindra bemused with an unbelievable feat. The young woman is seen creating 15 portraits simultaneously with one hand and the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that he would grant her scholarship if it is valid.

The clip shared by Anand Mahindra shows the young woman making a wooden frame to hold pens. She places wooden logs vertically and horizontally, ties them up, and attaches blue and red coloured pens to it. She goes on to create 15 portraits simultaneously — of eminent leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B R Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Dr Rajendra Prasad and Subash Chandra Bose among others. While the portraits get completed, she does not miss out minute details of each person.

Mahindra who found her feat unbelievable and wrote on Twitter, “How is this even possible?? Clearly she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed over 88,700 views on Twitter. Many users praised her, while some others expressed suspicion. A user commented, “Really amazing, and feels great that we have all this talent in India they deserve to get noticed and rewarded as well.”

Another user wrote, “Looks impossible with all pens connected at the same level and emitting ink at each stroke. If you think of each pen as nozzle, if all emits ink at the same time, how is it possible to get multiple different pictures?” A third user wrote, “Its amazing and looks like a laser printer does printing.”

The man who is heard speaking in the background of the video says that the young woman approached him seeking help to create a world record. He also identified her as Noor Jahan and in the clip shared on her YouTube channel — Noor Jahan Artist — she is heard saying that she was interested in drawing since childhood and has always been patriotic and wanted to do something for the nation. According to the description in her YouTube channel, she is from Vijay Ngla village in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh.