Anand Mahindra takes note of man who made an electric jeep from scratch

In India, there is no dearth of homegrown talent. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, Saturday took notice of A Gowtham, a young man from Keezhad in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district, who built an electric jeep at his home.

A Gowtham had posted a video that showed him making the jeep, in reply to one of Mahindra’s earlier tweets and asked for a job. Mahindra took notice of Gowtham’s video and retweeted it. He also asked R Velusamy, president, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd, to get in touch with Gowtham.

Mahindra wrote, “This is why I’m convinced India will be a leader in EVs. I believe America gained dominance in autos because of people’s passion for cars & technology & their innovation through garage ‘tinkering.’ May Gowtham & his ‘tribe’ flourish. @Velu_Mahindra please do reach out to him.”

The video posted by Gowtham has been viewed over two lakh times. Many people appreciated Mahindra’s gesture of reaching out to Gowtham. Commenting on Mahindra’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “America also became an economic superpower because its ecosystem put merit & brains over mere college degrees (which are important too). Fantastic gesture, sir. ”.

Another person wrote, “Dear Mr. Mahindra, given the abundance of talent looking for opportunities, will it make sense for you to create innovation hub where you invite these bright souls and provide them required infra/direction. Even if 5% work, it would be great for you and country”.

According to a News18 report, Gowtham used scrap material from old shops to make the jeep. The most expensive parts that he used in his creation were the tyres. He used a lithium battery, which he took on rent, to power the four-wheeler.