‘Looks like you were tweeting this to me’: Anand Mahindra responds to advice for ‘lack of sleep’

Anand Mahindra, with his 10 million Twitter followers, has an active online presence. To run a pan-India business and actively engage on social media platforms like Twitter seems like a time-consuming routine that might not leave one many sleeping hours.

On Tuesday, Mahindra alluded to this as he replied to a tweet about an unconventional medical prescription for ‘lack of sleep. Mahindra reshared a tweet by a former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, in which he had posted a copy of a supposed medical prescription. In the prescription, a patient named “Anand” had the diagnosis of “Lack of sleep”. In the ‘recommended treatment’ section, the physician wrote: “Throw away your computer and phone”.

While retweeting this, Mahindra wrote, “Looks like you were tweeting this to me, @ErikSolheim ?? By the way, my wife prescribed this for me aeons ago. And she doesn’t even possess a medical degree…”.

By the way, my wife prescribed this for me aeons ago. And she doesn’t even possess a medical degree…😃 https://t.co/UOu5lp54sE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2022

Surely this isn’t written by a doctor. The handwriting cannot be so neat 😂 — Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) November 15, 2022

This doc is very honest.. some could have prescribed medicines and locked them in the cycle.. — Chanchalguda Warden (@AlwaysRamChiru) November 15, 2022

Looking at the writing, surely a doctor didn’t write this prescription. — Tarun (@TeJay29) November 15, 2022

This prescription looks more authentic… and no patient’s name mentioned… as it applies to us all 😆😂

👇 pic.twitter.com/HjOGeVtfMV — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) November 15, 2022

Yes sir . This is the story of many houses which is usually not taken seriously 😐 — Mohan Pargaien IFS (@pargaien) November 16, 2022

It is interesting to note that Mahindra and Solheim are both very active on Twitter and post almost on a daily basis.

Mahindra’s tweet got over 6,700 likes. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Well known advice in this #digital era, but no one takes it seriously until they complicate their health.” Another person said, “This doc is very honest.. some could have prescribed medicines and locked them in the cycle..”.

The netizens also jokingly noted that the prescription was fake because of the doctor’s legible handwriting. Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, “Surely this isn’t written by a doctor. The handwriting cannot be so neat ”.