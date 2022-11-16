scorecardresearch
‘Looks like you were tweeting this to me’: Anand Mahindra responds to advice for ‘lack of sleep’

The chairman of Mahindra Group replied to a tweet by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim.

Anand Mahindra, with his 10 million Twitter followers, has an active online presence. To run a pan-India business and actively engage on social media platforms like Twitter seems like a time-consuming routine that might not leave one many sleeping hours.

On Tuesday, Mahindra alluded to this as he replied to a tweet about an unconventional medical prescription for ‘lack of sleep. Mahindra reshared a tweet by a former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, in which he had posted a copy of a supposed medical prescription. In the prescription, a patient named “Anand” had the diagnosis of “Lack of sleep”. In the ‘recommended treatment’ section, the physician wrote: “Throw away your computer and phone”.

While retweeting this, Mahindra wrote, “Looks like you were tweeting this to me, @ErikSolheim ?? By the way, my wife prescribed this for me aeons ago. And she doesn’t even possess a medical degree…”.

It is interesting to note that Mahindra and Solheim are both very active on Twitter and post almost on a daily basis.

Mahindra’s tweet got over 6,700 likes. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Well known advice in this #digital era, but no one takes it seriously until they complicate their health.” Another person said, “This doc is very honest.. some could have prescribed medicines and locked them in the cycle..”.

The netizens also jokingly noted that the prescription was fake because of the doctor’s legible handwriting. Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, “Surely this isn’t written by a doctor. The handwriting cannot be so neat ”.

