Video of massive queue at Bengaluru biryani eatery goes viral, leaves netizens intrigued

With the Karnataka government allowing gradual reopening of restaurants, several eating joints are back in business as more people step out of their homes. However, it was a sight to behold outside the famous Anand Dum Biryani in Hoskote last Sunday.

A video of hundreds of customers standing in a queue stretching more than a kilometer outside the restaurant in Bangalore has gone viral on social media after it was shared on Twitter by user @ikaveri.

“Tell me what biryani this is and is it free?” read the caption of the 1.26-minute clip. The video shows a huge queue of people in masks waiting for their plate of biryani.

Queue for biryani at Hoskote, Bangalore. Send by @ijasonjoseph

Tell me what biryani this is and is it free? pic.twitter.com/XnUOZJJd2c — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) September 26, 2020

The line outside the eatery almost stretched for 1.5 km, The News Minute reported. Located almost 25 km from the Bengaluru city centre, people leave for the eatery before dawn to reach there before the food gets over.

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens, with many trying to gauge the specialty of Anand Dum Biryani.

Have tried this it’s not biryani it’s mutton pulav. Didn’t like it that much. Hyped — Kєvz ☘︎ (@BipBopBuu) September 26, 2020

Oooh, i have heard about this place and seen queues whenever I’ve gone to Hoskote Lake for birding. But never seen such long queues. — 🐦 Birdman (@amabirdman) September 26, 2020

Mutton Biryani at Anand Dum Biryani. Has become a weekend morning ritual for many from Bangalore to go there. — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) September 26, 2020

I’m more intrigued by the sweatshirts. Why must Bangalore (and pune) have all the fun? — Anju Dadhwal Singh (@anjudadhwal) September 26, 2020

And I thought that such queues are outside liquor stores only — kitsharma (@kitsharma) September 26, 2020

Wow 😲, longer queue then liquor queue of Delhi 😏 — iSumeet (@Really_imSumeet) September 26, 2020

