Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Video of massive queue at Bengaluru biryani eatery goes viral, leaves netizens intrigued

"Tell me what biryani this is and is it free?" read the caption of the 1.26-minute clip. The video shows a huge queue of people in masks waiting for their plate of biryani.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 30, 2020 3:01:14 pm
Hoskote Bangalore biryani viral video, anand dum biryani hoskote, Karnataka, trending,Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many trying to understand the craze behind the dish.

With the Karnataka government allowing gradual reopening of restaurants, several eating joints are back in business as more people step out of their homes. However, it was a sight to behold outside the famous Anand Dum Biryani in Hoskote last Sunday.

A video of hundreds of customers standing in a queue stretching more than a kilometer outside the restaurant in Bangalore has gone viral on social media after it was shared on Twitter by user @ikaveri.

Watch the video here:

The line outside the eatery almost stretched for 1.5 km, The News Minute reported. Located almost 25 km from the Bengaluru city centre, people leave for the eatery before dawn to reach there before the food gets over.

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens, with many trying to gauge the specialty of Anand Dum Biryani.

