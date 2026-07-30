World junior squash champion Anahat Singh puts Harvard plans on hold for 2028 Olympics

Just days after becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship title, 18-year-old Anahat Singh has put a pause on her academic plans to pursue her ultimate Olympic dreams. Instead of pursuing admission to Harvard University this year, the Delhi-born athlete has chosen to dedicate herself full-time to squash, eyeing a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Singh, in her fifth and final attempt, won the junior world championship in Canada on July 25, a feat that ended 16 years of Egyptian dominance.

Singh had originally planned to follow in the footsteps of her elder sister, Amira, and pursue higher education at Harvard this year. But after clinching the world junior title in her fifth and final attempt, she believes this is the right time to prioritise her sporting career.

For years, Anahat balanced international tournaments with school, spending much of her childhood travelling from one competition to another. Having finished school just a couple of months ago, she now wants to use the break from academics to prepare for what she considers the most important phase of her career.

“I was supposed to go to college this year, but I decided to take a gap year because of the Asian Games coming up. And now I understand that this year is really important for me regarding squash and the build-up to the LA 2028 (Games),” Anahat told PTI in an interview, while speaking about squash’s Olympic debut.

“So, yeah, I mean, just focusing on this year, outside of school, because I’ve been doing that for the last 12 years (smiles). I’m just focusing on squash for a year and just making sure that I’m at my peak going into LA 28,” she said.

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VIDEO | Teenage squash sensation Anahat Singh says she has put studies on hold after finishing school a couple of months ago to focus on the Asian Games and her long-term preparation for the LA 2028 Olympics. “I graduated from school a couple of months ago. And right now, I was… pic.twitter.com/EsFF7tTtmY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2026

The interview has since been widely shared on social media, where many users praised her decision to put sport ahead of academics.

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“She can easily get into an Ivy League for her higher education even now. Should train and enjoy for a year or two, will get plenty of brand deals. Should make the best of this opportunity for herself,” one user wrote.

“Yup, should focus on squash; only one can do a graduate degree at any age, but prime age for playing squash and winning medals is now,” another commented.

“Putting college on hold for an Olympic push takes serious clarity. You can always go back to study, but athletic peak windows don’t stay open forever,” a third added.

With the world junior crown finally secured after five attempts, Anahat’s attention now shifts to the Asian Games in Japan, scheduled for September and October, before she begins her long road to Los Angeles 2028.

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Born in New Delhi in 2008, Anahat grew up in a sports-loving family. Both her parents played field hockey, while another family member pursued tennis. Although she was introduced to several sports at a young age, it was badminton that first caught her interest, inspired by Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, before she eventually found her calling in squash.