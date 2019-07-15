Even Jasprit Bumrah is impressed by video of an elderly woman recreating his run-up

Cricket is often dubbed as a religion in India and its followers clearly aren’t limited by age. After 87-year-old Charulata Patel became a social media star during the World Cup, another woman is earning praise for mimicking Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling run-up almost perfectly.
The woman, dressed in a sari, is seen running up with a plastic ball in her hand, something that has delighted many online, including the bowler himself.
“This made my day 😁” the Indian bowler said while retweeting the video.
This made my day 😁 https://t.co/ZPLq0gSVzk
— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 13, 2019
Many are now asking for a face-off between the bowler and his fan:
Forever young &spirited 👌💃💕 https://t.co/I4te4swzxj
— sangita ghosh (@sangitara2341) July 15, 2019
Can we have a faceoff! https://t.co/XZT3ZfAA4a
— Vishnu Nair (@vishnu6059) July 15, 2019
This cup for India it was a big success. Things like these are real long term gains for the game. We have a new generation of cricket fans like my son while the love in the older generation grows like this. Indian cricket is stronger and love for it will keep growing. https://t.co/85wDoy7Aja
— Neerav (@welloffcourse) July 15, 2019
Best thing on the internet today. 💯🔥😂 https://t.co/pMRzsQ7i9F
— Supratim Sarkar (@bunnyissmm) July 15, 2019
OHMYPOORHEART ❤🌸 And here we have the Player of the Tournament! ✨ #CWC19
PS: She’s too cute for words. https://t.co/lva9FE6Wmu
— Sim! 🌈 (@ThatDesiGirl02) July 14, 2019
❤️❤️❤️❤️ what else you need for inspiration https://t.co/HJnR6F6LlP
— imrsamanta (@rsreemapari) July 14, 2019
Thats why cricket is religion in india @Jaspritbumrah93 #extraordinarybumrah https://t.co/pyj7VCxg4B
— Kavikshitij07 (@Kavikshitij071) July 14, 2019
Awwww… Imma cry now. Can’t handle this cuteness ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 https://t.co/gRreYSMqqC
— Vadiraj Bhoja (@iambhoja) July 14, 2019
This is an accurate impression of your run up 😂
The entire world is obsessed with it
— Shayori Halder (@s_h_a_y_o_r_i) July 13, 2019
This was the best one👌👌😊 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/teik1ilOxj
— Sangeet Raj 𝄞 (@sraj_78) July 13, 2019
Blessed with the ability to bowl yorkers and get the steep bounce off the pitch, the Gujarat pacer has arguably become India’s best bowler in limited-overs cricket since making his international debut.