Even Jasprit Bumrah is impressed by video of an elderly woman recreating his run-up

Cricket is often dubbed as a religion in India and its followers clearly aren’t limited by age. After 87-year-old Charulata Patel became a social media star during the World Cup, another woman is earning praise for mimicking Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling run-up almost perfectly.

Advertising

The woman, dressed in a sari, is seen running up with a plastic ball in her hand, something that has delighted many online, including the bowler himself.

“This made my day 😁” the Indian bowler said while retweeting the video.

This made my day 😁 https://t.co/ZPLq0gSVzk — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 13, 2019

Many are now asking for a face-off between the bowler and his fan:

Can we have a faceoff! https://t.co/XZT3ZfAA4a — Vishnu Nair (@vishnu6059) July 15, 2019

This cup for India it was a big success. Things like these are real long term gains for the game. We have a new generation of cricket fans like my son while the love in the older generation grows like this. Indian cricket is stronger and love for it will keep growing. https://t.co/85wDoy7Aja — Neerav (@welloffcourse) July 15, 2019

Best thing on the internet today. 💯🔥😂 https://t.co/pMRzsQ7i9F — Supratim Sarkar (@bunnyissmm) July 15, 2019

OHMYPOORHEART ❤🌸 And here we have the Player of the Tournament! ✨ #CWC19 PS: She’s too cute for words. https://t.co/lva9FE6Wmu — Sim! 🌈 (@ThatDesiGirl02) July 14, 2019

❤️❤️❤️❤️ what else you need for inspiration https://t.co/HJnR6F6LlP — imrsamanta (@rsreemapari) July 14, 2019

Awwww… Imma cry now. Can’t handle this cuteness ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 https://t.co/gRreYSMqqC — Vadiraj Bhoja (@iambhoja) July 14, 2019

This is an accurate impression of your run up 😂

The entire world is obsessed with it Advertising — Shayori Halder (@s_h_a_y_o_r_i) July 13, 2019

Blessed with the ability to bowl yorkers and get the steep bounce off the pitch, the Gujarat pacer has arguably become India’s best bowler in limited-overs cricket since making his international debut.