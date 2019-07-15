Toggle Menu
Even Jasprit Bumrah is impressed by video of an elderly woman recreating his run-up

The woman, dressed in a sari, is seen running up with a plastic ball in her hand, something that has delighted many online, including the bowler himself.

Netizens can’t stop gushing over the elderly fan’s sweet video.

Cricket is often dubbed as a religion in India and its followers clearly aren’t limited by age. After 87-year-old Charulata Patel became a social media star during the World Cup, another woman is earning praise for mimicking Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling run-up almost perfectly.

“This made my day 😁” the Indian bowler said while retweeting the video.

Many are now asking for a face-off between the bowler and his fan:

Blessed with the ability to bowl yorkers and get the steep bounce off the pitch, the Gujarat pacer has arguably become India’s best bowler in limited-overs cricket since making his international debut.

