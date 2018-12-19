’18 men. 0 women’: What people noticed when a Bollywood delegation met PM Modi

A delegation of Hindi film industry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Tuesday, and ended up sparking a debate about women’s representation. Bollywood actors, producers and CEOs of companies met the PM and discussed various issues, but people were quick to notice that all photos from the event showed that not a single woman was present.

The Prime Minister had tweeted the images and said, “Had an extensive and fruitful interaction with a delegation from the film and entertainment industry.”

Had an extensive and fruitful interaction with a delegation from the film and entertainment industry. The delegation spoke about the strides being made by the film and entertainment industry, and gave valuable inputs relating to GST for their sector. https://t.co/ulQMtxTJQj pic.twitter.com/n4Dn38EJLr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2018

There were 18 men in the photo, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actor Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar and others. The photo prompted comments from women filmmakers to fans, many of whom asked why women actors and directors were kept away. Others were quick to highlight that a similar meeting with the Prime Minister took place earlier, and the delegation from Bollywood was all-male at the time as well.

While some slammed representatives from the Hindi film industry and said they were ‘tone-deaf’, others said it was insulting to female stars who contribute equally, but get paid less.

Here’s what people said:

Would be great to have female representation in these delegations. It is 2018. https://t.co/HoxGbptgwX — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) December 18, 2018

The women in this photo are so good at camouflaging, wow. https://t.co/iuT3jtlGHb — Little One aka Sulagna (@BeingChatterjee) December 19, 2018

And not ONE woman! Have all the women quit the film industry? Or since we are talking about progress, who needs women 😢😢 https://t.co/4TjrOlHKRr — monika 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) December 19, 2018

Where are the women???? Not even a single female personality from the film industry deserved an invite? https://t.co/nR0SFcoN5u — suman ghosh (@sg61us) December 19, 2018

No women in your industry @akshaykumar or are they only to be featured in item songs ?? https://t.co/dcWb88jzsR — K (@drpiscean) December 19, 2018

So the industry couldn’t find a single woman worthy of representation? I fear the future of the industry, then. Not because it is led by men, but because of the sheer and utter lack of inclusiveness.

So much for equality. https://t.co/r2m3FKSuPN — Shefali Nair (@shefali_nair) December 19, 2018

Next time try including some women and maybe discuss the #MeTooIndia movement which is inarguably the most pressing issue with this industry. https://t.co/sfmW1Zo1tF — Garima Singh (@gsincendio) December 19, 2018

MALE delegation. Giving their MALE views. What a tone deaf, tactless move. #MeToo https://t.co/XmvEpSaqGk — Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) December 19, 2018

They were literally called out a few weeks ago for not having a single woman and nothing has changed today. Just a bunch of lame men https://t.co/k5CnT5B71N — Raani (@WastedHoe) December 19, 2018

This isn’t a delegation. This is a men’s delegation. The industry has very smart, wonderful and powerful women in every aspect of it. It can never be a fruitful interaction until and unless there is equal participation. https://t.co/Xh0xbJfyHx — shailendra (@shail9473) December 19, 2018

I gather there are no women in this industry? https://t.co/IxnWZN6py2 — Chatura Padaki (@chaturap) December 19, 2018

Looks like the womenfolk from the film and entertainment industry seem to have nothing worth sharing with the PM of the country. Maybe all the harassment, casting couch, pay gap, misrepresentation and sexism must have been addressed already? https://t.co/cea12BkMCN — Calling Out Stalking (@CallOutStalking) December 18, 2018

More proof that reinforces we need affirmative action. Clearly women are not even on invite lists. Forget bottom of the lists. https://t.co/ZpvCSMbmjX — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) December 18, 2018

No women member.

No South Indian representation at all.

Pretty sure issues like dubbing, theatre issues in the South,high rates in multiplex,safety of women weren’t even on the agenda.

Diversity anyone?

For the nth time,Indian cinema is not equal to just Bollywood! https://t.co/zbSwVSNIVR — Raghavendra G (@The__Raghu) December 19, 2018

The delegation pitched for lower, and uniform rates of GST, for the entertainment industry in India and called for the development of Mumbai as the global entertainment capital through various initiatives.