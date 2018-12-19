Toggle Menu
’18 men. 0 women’: What people noticed when a Bollywood delegation met PM Modihttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/an-all-male-delegation-of-bollywood-met-pm-modi-and-twitterati-was-left-fuming-5500330/

’18 men. 0 women’: What people noticed when a Bollywood delegation met PM Modi

The lack of representation by women did not go unnoticed and from women filmmakers to fans, everyone commented about it.

narendra modi, bollywood, modi bollywood meeting, modi all male film industry meeting, no women in film industry meeting, social media viral, indian express, entertainment news
The photo triggered a gender debate and lack of representation in Bollywood.

A delegation of Hindi film industry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Tuesday, and ended up sparking a debate about women’s representation. Bollywood actors, producers and CEOs of companies met the PM and discussed various issues, but people were quick to notice that all photos from the event showed that not a single woman was present.

The Prime Minister had tweeted the images and said, “Had an extensive and fruitful interaction with a delegation from the film and entertainment industry.”

There were 18 men in the photo, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actor Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar and others. The photo prompted comments from women filmmakers to fans, many of whom asked why women actors and directors were kept away. Others were quick to highlight that a similar meeting with the Prime Minister took place earlier, and the delegation from Bollywood was all-male at the time as well.

While some slammed representatives from the Hindi film industry and said they were ‘tone-deaf’, others said it was insulting to female stars who contribute equally, but get paid less.

Here’s what people said:

The delegation pitched for lower, and uniform rates of GST, for the entertainment industry in India and called for the development of Mumbai as the global entertainment capital through various initiatives.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android