Amul’s tribute to Sushma Swaraj gets a lot of praise

A black-and-white cartoon, the advertisement featured Swaraj in her signature attire sitting at her desk. The tagline of the advertisement said: "Swarajya ka aham hissa...(an integral part of self-governance)".

With many likes and shares, the latest Amul topical on Sushma Swaraj is making many nostalgic online. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

The sudden demise of former external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, stunned many. Dubbed the people’s ‘favourite minister’ during the Modi government’s first tenure, her round-the-clock responses to those in distress abroad won many hearts. As tributes poured in for the veteran BJP leader, dairy brand Amul also paid homage to Swaraj in their latest advertisement.

With over 10,000 likes on Instagram and another 5,000 on Twitter, the cartoon resonated with many. Here’s how people reacted:

Credited with changing the perception of governance, Swaraj was respected across party lines. Her prompt replies to citizens’ appeals – even to trolls and silly requests – made her a social media star.

