Amul’s tribute to Sushma Swaraj gets a lot of praise

The sudden demise of former external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, stunned many. Dubbed the people’s ‘favourite minister’ during the Modi government’s first tenure, her round-the-clock responses to those in distress abroad won many hearts. As tributes poured in for the veteran BJP leader, dairy brand Amul also paid homage to Swaraj in their latest advertisement.

A black-and-white cartoon, the advertisement featured Swaraj in her signature attire sitting at her desk. The tagline of the advertisement said: “Swarajya ka aham hissa…(an integral part of self-governance)”. Swaraj, who has also served as the former leader of Opposition and chief minister of Delhi, won hearts with her fiery speeches, wit and sense of humour.

With over 10,000 likes on Instagram and another 5,000 on Twitter, the cartoon resonated with many. Here’s how people reacted:

Credited with changing the perception of governance, Swaraj was respected across party lines. Her prompt replies to citizens’ appeals – even to trolls and silly requests – made her a social media star.