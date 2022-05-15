scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Must Read

‘Too much seen and Heard’: Amul’s take on Depp vs Heard defamation trial

Actor Johnny Depp filed a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 15, 2022 3:14:08 pm
Amul topical johnny depp vs amber heard, johnny depp vs amber heard amul, amul topical, indian expressDepp and Heard, who got divorced in 2017, have both accused each other of physical and mental abuse.

Amul recently posted a topical advertisement, taking a dig at the ongoing defamation trial between Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp and Heard, who got divorced in 2017, have both accused each other of physical and mental abuse. In December 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she did not name Depp but referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

ALSO READ |Amul topical features Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover, the pitcher he dissed for ‘ganda fashion’

In 2019, Depp filed a libel case against Heard in response to the article and alleged that the op-ed caused him loss of work and reputation. The case finally went to trial on April 11, 2022, and has since garnered much public interest.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The highly publicised case has drawn sharp reactions from the public, with netizens often siding with either Depp or Heard.

Best of Express Premium

Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...Premium
Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...Premium
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...
The hand of the RajapaksasPremium
The hand of the Rajapaksas
Despite his shaky political future, Rahul Gandhi remains mass media’s dar...Premium
Despite his shaky political future, Rahul Gandhi remains mass media’s dar...
More Premium Stories >>

Commenting on the trial, the dairy brand posted a topical advertisement that shows Heard and Depp inside a courtroom. On the topical, “Too much seen and Heard”, is written, followed by the line, “Amul, Depp your knife in.”

The post has already gathered over 4,000 likes on Instagram and more than 600 likes on Twitter.  Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Amul as usual nailed it!!”

However, some people said that Amul should not have made a topical on such a sensitive topic. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user argued, “How is making puns and jokes about allegations of horrible domestic and sexual abuse permissible by any standards of advertising?”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement