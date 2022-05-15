‘Too much seen and Heard’: Amul’s take on Depp vs Heard defamation trial

Updated: May 15, 2022 3:14:08 pm
Amul recently posted a topical advertisement, taking a dig at the ongoing defamation trial between Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Depp and Heard, who got divorced in 2017, have both accused each other of physical and mental abuse. In December 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she did not name Depp but referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.
In 2019, Depp filed a libel case against Heard in response to the article and alleged that the op-ed caused him loss of work and reputation. The case finally went to trial on April 11, 2022, and has since garnered much public interest.
The highly publicised case has drawn sharp reactions from the public, with netizens often siding with either Depp or Heard.
Commenting on the trial, the dairy brand posted a topical advertisement that shows Heard and Depp inside a courtroom. On the topical, “Too much seen and Heard”, is written, followed by the line, “Amul, Depp your knife in.”
The post has already gathered over 4,000 likes on Instagram and more than 600 likes on Twitter. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Amul as usual nailed it!!”
However, some people said that Amul should not have made a topical on such a sensitive topic. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user argued, “How is making puns and jokes about allegations of horrible domestic and sexual abuse permissible by any standards of advertising?”
