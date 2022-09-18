‘We’re spotting cheetahs again’: Amul’s latest topical celebrates arrival of big cats in India

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday as part of a major effort to re-introduce the big cat in the country, dairy brand Amul shared a topical celebrating the arrival, spreading a smile among netizens. The cheetahs were introduced nearly 70 years after they were declared extinct in India.

“We’re spotting cheetahs again! Purr-fect taste,” the ad proclaimed as the Amul girl was seen trying to touch a cheetah seated next to her. The caption of the post on Instagram read, “8 big cats brought back to India, 70 years after local extinction!”

#Amul Topical: 8 big cats brought back to India, 70 years after local extinction! pic.twitter.com/uLLcy7lGHE — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 18, 2022

The cheetahs, including five females and three males, were released into a quarantine closure. They were ferried from Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh in a modified passenger B-747 Jumbo Jet.

Without a doubt, Amul’s latest creative delighted netizens. Many users showered their love for the post and some encouraged the translocation effort. A user commented, “please save this type majestic animals.”

In 2009, then Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh endorsed a plan to reintroduce cheetahs in the country, but the proposal was shot down by the Supreme Court in 2013. The Narendra Modi government rekindled the idea in 2017 and the same was cleared by the apex court in 2020 “on an experimental basis”.