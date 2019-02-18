Amul’s Gully Boy topical leaves netizens impressed

Toggle Menu
Lauding the success of the movie and performance of the actors, Amul's latest topical captioned, "Apna time hai... Khayega" features Singh, Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

“The cutest thing on twitter today!!” read one of the many comments on the post.

Gully boy, starring actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, that is based on the underground rap culture in India, has managed to impress its audience with its storyline, performance and rap numbers. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie is based on the underground rap culture in India and aims to highlight the struggle Murad, played by Singh, goes through to make it big.

