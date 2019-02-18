Amul’s Gully Boy topical leaves netizens impressed

Gully boy, starring actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, that is based on the underground rap culture in India, has managed to impress its audience with its storyline, performance and rap numbers. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie is based on the underground rap culture in India and aims to highlight the struggle Murad, played by Singh, goes through to make it big.

The movie connected with its viewer and has earned Rs 21.30 crore on the fourth day (Sunday) of its release, taking the total to Rs 72.45 crore. Lauding the success of the movie and performance of the actors, Amul’s latest topical captioned, “Apna time hai… Khayega” features Singh, Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

It did not take time for the tweet to go viral, with many praising topical. “The cutest thing on twitter today!!” read one of the many comments on the post.

