Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Amul’s ‘Unserene’ cartoon on Serena Williams-US Open controversy has left netizens angry

Amul's satirical take on the US Open controversy has not gone down well with many on social media. People are disappointed that instead of focussing on the winner, more attention is being given to the controversy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2018 1:24:36 pm
us open 2018 controversy, us open serena williams, serena williams controversy, serena williams chair umpire controversy, serena controversy us open, Naomi Osaka, who is Naomi Osaka, Amul, amul serena williams cartoon, The brand’s satirical take on the issue has not gone down well with many people on social media. (Source: Amul/Twitter)
The US Open 2018 women’s final match which Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka won against Serena Williams continued to make headlines over Williams’ tiff with umpire Carlos Ramos. Tennis fans are divided on the issue, with some supporting the American player and others slamming her for her ‘unruly’ behaviour on the tennis court. Dairy co-operative Amul, known for often taking a stand on trending issues, put out their opinion with their latest cartoon.

ALSO READ | US Open 2018: Fans come out in support of Serena Williams; slam referee for being ‘sexist’

“#Amul Topical: Ms William’s tantrums in US Open finals!” read the tweet posted along with a picture that featured the moment where Williams and Ramos were involved in a heated verbal discussion.

However, the brand’s satirical take on the issue has not gone down well with many people on social media. Many were disappointed that instead of focussing on winner Osaka, more attention was being given to the controversy. Others slammed the sketch and asked the dairy brand to “pull back” the cartoon.

While the Amul cartoon is being slammed in India, an Australian newspaper has come under fire for its ‘racist’ cartoon featuring Williams. The cartoon by Mark Knight was published in the Herald Sun tabloid. It featured the American player throwing a tantrum at the US Open final.

The cartoon has been criticised by many including British author JK Rowling, American civil rights activist the Rev Jesse Jackson and many activists, broadcasters and journalists.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
