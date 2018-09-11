Amul’s ‘Unserene’ cartoon on Serena Williams-US Open controversy has left netizens angry

The brand’s satirical take on the issue has not gone down well with many people on social media. (Source: Amul/Twitter) The brand’s satirical take on the issue has not gone down well with many people on social media. (Source: Amul/Twitter)

The US Open 2018 women’s final match which Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka won against Serena Williams continued to make headlines over Williams’ tiff with umpire Carlos Ramos. Tennis fans are divided on the issue, with some supporting the American player and others slamming her for her ‘unruly’ behaviour on the tennis court. Dairy co-operative Amul, known for often taking a stand on trending issues, put out their opinion with their latest cartoon.

“#Amul Topical: Ms William’s tantrums in US Open finals!” read the tweet posted along with a picture that featured the moment where Williams and Ramos were involved in a heated verbal discussion.

However, the brand’s satirical take on the issue has not gone down well with many people on social media. Many were disappointed that instead of focussing on winner Osaka, more attention was being given to the controversy. Others slammed the sketch and asked the dairy brand to “pull back” the cartoon.

May be for the first time by Amul….👎

Need boost for @Naomi_Osaka_ … — Ajay Magar Patil (@aamagar1703) September 10, 2018

Very disappointed to see this post. Least expected. — పినవ (@pnvarma) September 10, 2018

First tym I m not happy with ur this kind of edit….. Highly disappointed… — 💃💃💃💃💃shiefali….💃💃💃💃💃 (@GuptaShiefali) September 11, 2018

Not this time Amul. Coaching? May be yeah, but taking away her point calling verbal abuse, not so much! — Sandhya Uma Shekar (@iyerishcoffee) September 11, 2018

Not nice Amul you’ve blown it this time… Pls pull this back 👎 — Kannan Hariharan (@KannaHariharan) September 10, 2018

Wrong one this time Amul. Calling her protest a tantrum is demeaning. — कोशिश ग़ज़ल (@KoshishGhazal) September 10, 2018

While the Amul cartoon is being slammed in India, an Australian newspaper has come under fire for its ‘racist’ cartoon featuring Williams. The cartoon by Mark Knight was published in the Herald Sun tabloid. It featured the American player throwing a tantrum at the US Open final.

The cartoon has been criticised by many including British author JK Rowling, American civil rights activist the Rev Jesse Jackson and many activists, broadcasters and journalists.

