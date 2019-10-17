Toggle Menu
Amul’s cartoon congratulating BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly wins hearts online

With a penchant for wordplay, this time too the diary brand gave a quirky twist to a old song and captioned the topical saying, "Dada kiya to nibhana padega" with an anecdote "Butter Created Completely in India" denoting the cricket body's name in the statement.

Featuring the former skipper sitting on a big chair, the cartoon shows him in his now dapper avatar donning a suit and a tie. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is also set to become the next president for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). And as fans and members of the cricket fraternity shower praise and love to Ganguly, Amul too joined the bandwagon and dedicated their latest cartoon to him.

Featuring the former skipper sitting on a big chair, the cartoon shows him in his now dapper avatar donning a suit and a tie. Wearing his signature rimless glasses, the cricketer from Bengal is seeing enjoying a butter toast to celebrate his new achievement, while the Amul girl dressed in another suit holds a bat in her hand.

With a penchant for wordplay, this time too the diary brand gave a quirky twist to a old song and captioned the topical saying, “Dada kiya to nibhana padega” with the punchline, “Butter Created Completely in India” denoting the cricket body’s name in the statement.

Here’s how people reacted:

The BCCI president-elect has also been made the “face” of the upcoming ISL, the country’s franchise-based, glamorous football event as he is also the co-owner of ISL franchise ATK. Although his association with the football team continues, his new role has forced him to step-down from being the mentor of Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals.

