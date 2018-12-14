Amul wish Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal on their wedding with a cartoon

Toggle Menu
Featuring the power couple in their vanilla coloured regal attires, mirroring their Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designer outfits, the dairy brand came up with a sweet pun to celebrate their union.

The dairy brand sketched Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal eating bun-maska in their cartoon. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

It’s wedding season and India witnessed the biggest, star-studded wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal this week. The grand gala hosted at Mumbai was attended not just by business leaders, Bollywood celebrities and sports icons but also politicians from across parties and from the US as well. Now, the wedding is the subject of Amul’s latest cartoon.

Featuring the couple in their vanilla-coloured outfits, the dairy brand came up with a pun to celebrate their union. Showing the couple feeding each other bun-butter to celebrate the special day, the advertisement’s creators wrote, “Am’bun’i weds Pir’amul'” with a tagline, “What a spread!”

The wedding, started with a major sangeet in Udaipur which featured a special performance of pop star Beyonce and many Bollywood stars also performed. There was also a viral video which featured former US secretaries of state, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan.

The wedding ceremony was hosted in Antilia, the Ambanis’ official residence on December 12.

