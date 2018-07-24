Amul’s take on WhatsApp forward limits to curb rumour-mongering gets Twitter talking

With a play on words, the ad features the Amul girl, seemingly startled at “WhatsAppening to forwards?” (Source: Amul.coop/Twitter) With a play on words, the ad features the Amul girl, seemingly startled at “WhatsAppening to forwards?” (Source: Amul.coop/Twitter)

When it comes to making a commentary on current socio-political issues of the country, Amul’s ads are among the first that come to mind. After one on Congress president Rahul Gandh’s hug with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amul released its latest add on WhatsApp forwards which has been limited to five to curb rampant rumour-mongering. With a play on words, the ad features the Amul girl, seemingly startled at “WhatsAppening to forwards?”

This is their tweet.

#Amul Topical: The messaging service limits ‘forwards’ to 5 users to contain rumours! pic.twitter.com/PVnxUIUqby — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 23, 2018

The government had issued a notice to WhatsApp after a software engineer was lynched by a mob over child lifting rumours that were spread on the social media, including WhatsApp, in Bidar in Karnataka. Soon after, the online messaging app said that it is testing a new feature on its platform to check the spread of spam and misinformation by limiting the number of times a message can be forwarded to five.

