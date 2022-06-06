Amul celebrates Vikram’s box office success in the latest topical

In less than one week since its theatrical release, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram has collected over Rs 150 crore at the box office.

Industry experts have said the action thriller film, which has stars like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, is set to be one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022.

On Monday, Amul celebrated the commercial and critical success of Vikram in its latest topical. The dairy brand showed Kamal Haasan’s character Agent Vikram holding a rifle in one hand and toasted butter in another hand, against the backdrop of a battlefield. The topical was titled, “VIKRAMUL!”, with the tagline “Amul, Masska Entertainer!”.

While sharing the graphic on Instagram, Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Kamal Haasan excels in his comeback blockbuster!”

On Instagram, the topical got over 5,700 likes in just a few hours. Commenting on the post, an Instagram user wrote, “its not kamal hassan its KAMUL Hassan”.

Vikram was released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. Its Telugu and Hindi versions are titled Vikram Hitlist. The movie is a “spiritual successor” of the 1986 film of the same name with all its central characters based on the previous film.

Sreedhar Pillai, an entertainment industry tracker and analyst, called Vikram the “Biggest post pandemic hit from Kollywood!”. “#Vikram has turned out to be a universal hit with terrific WOM. The @ikamalhaasan action extravaganza directed by @Dir_Lokesh has grossed over ₹150Cr from worldwide box-office in opening weekend, India alone accounting for ₹100 Cr+. Biggest post pandemic hit from Kollywood!” he tweeted.