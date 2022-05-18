Amul pays tribute to Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds

Amul paid homage to Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds who passed away on May 14 at the age of 46.

Symonds, affectionately known as ‘Roy’ amongst his teammates, succumbed to injuries after a single-vehicle car crash. The fatal accident took place 50 kilometres outside Townsville in Queensland, Australia.

Dairy brand Amul joined the dignitaries and cricket lovers around the world who remembered the legacy of the Australian cricketer.

The black and white Amul topical dedicated to Symonds shows him in his all-rounder avatar. In the topical one can see Symonds, batting, fielding, and raising his index finger in the air to show a wicket. Symonds is also joined by a kangaroo that indicates his Australian roots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)

The topical reads: “He Symmolised the game…” and “Andrew Symonds, 1975-2022”. The graphic was simply captioned, “#Amul Topical: Tribute to charismatic Australian all-rounder…”. The topical has so far gathered over 2,000 likes on Instagram and over 900 likes on Twitter.

This is not the first time that Amul featured Symonds in their topicals. In February 2008, Amul addressed the infamous ‘Monkeygate Scandal’ in which Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh allegedly hurled racist abuse at Symonds and called him a ‘monkey’.

Despite their on-field altercations, Singh and Symonds both resolved their differences. After the news of Symond’s death was made public, Singh tweeted, “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul 🙏 #RIPSymonds”.