‘Jug Jug Piyo’: Amul celebrates World Milk Day with special topical

Amul’s topical comes after the dairy giant had a tiff with PETA India over the latter's proposition to push 'Vegan milk' over cow milk. Many who came across the latest topical, tagged PETA while reacting to it.

Dairy giant Amul came up with a creative doodle on the occasion of World Milk Day and it is winning praise online.

The topical features the Amul girl, the mascot of the brand, with the caption ‘Jug Jug Piyo’, a spin on the famous Indian ‘Jug Jug Jiyo’ catchphrase.

Take a look here:

Amul’s topical comes after the dairy giant had a tiff with PETA India over the latter’s proposition to push ‘Vegan milk’ over cow milk. Many who came across the latest topical, tagged PETA while reacting to it.

Check out what people had to say about the topical:

Ur the best! ❤️ — MaryPoppins 😍❣️ (@OmTheReality) June 1, 2021

Amul doodh pita hai India🇮🇳 aur pita rahega🙏🏻 — Saillesh Salunkay (@Sailed_Through) May 31, 2021

Amul doodh pita hai India🇮🇳 aur pita rahega🙏🏻 — Saillesh Salunkay (@Sailed_Through) May 31, 2021

Utterly butterly delicious..

Amul❤️❤️ — Arpita Mukherjee (@ItsMukherji) June 1, 2021

U have made us healthy, wealthy and wise. Always with u ‘Delicious’. — ज्योत्सना (@panjyokir) May 31, 2021

For the uninitiated, World Milk Day is an international day established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as global food and its importance in a healthy diet. It is observed every year since June 1 since 2001.

According to the WorldMilkDay website, this year’s theme will focus on sustainability in the dairy sector along with empowering the environment, nutrition, and socio-economic.