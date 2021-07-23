scorecardresearch
Friday, July 23, 2021
'Jalpaan in Japan': Amul posts special doodle as Tokyo Olympics begins

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 23, 2021 1:10:58 pm
After a delay of 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have finally kick-started and dairy giant Amul dedicated a special topical to mark the commencement of the event.

Jalpaan in Japan”, the tagline of the topical read, which was shared on several of Amul Coop’s social media pages. “Get faster, healthier, stronger. Together”, the wordplay continued.

The topical featured two Amul girls dressed as the official mascots of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ‘Miraitowa’ and ‘Someity’.

For those of you who don’t know, it is a tradition at the Games for the host country to choose a pair of mascots representing its culture. While Miraitowa is the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot, Someity (pronounced soh-may-tee) is the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot.

As per the official Olympics website, Miraitowa represents “the wish that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will lead to a future of everlasting hope in the hearts of everyone around the world.”

Amul wishes Neeraj and Co. success at Tokyo Olympics with special doodle

Designed with an indigo blue square-like pattern called Ichimatsu, Miraitowa is a cheerful and athletic character capable of teleporting itself wherever it wants.

Meanwhile, Miraitowa’s name derives from someiyoshino, a popular cherry blossom tree variety in Japan. As per the Olympic committee, it represents the Paralympic athletes who overcome obstacles and redefine the boundaries of what is possible.

