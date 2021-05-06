‘Indian Postponed League’: Amul’s latest topical on IPL suspension is a hit online 

The suspension comes after 29 matches were played in the tournament amidst a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The suspension of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) indefinitely after multiple players and members of staff tested COVID-19 positive prompted a slew of reactions and memes online.

Joining in on the bandwagon, dairy giant Amul also shared a topical following the postponement, and it is now making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in splits.

“Indian Postponed League,” the title of the topical reads, which features what looks like overseas cricket players, with their bags packed and ready to leave.

Check it out here: