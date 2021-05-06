‘Indian Postponed League’: Amul’s latest topical on IPL suspension is a hit online 

May 6, 2021 2:43:47 pm
The suspension of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) indefinitely after multiple players and members of staff tested COVID-19 positive prompted a slew of reactions and memes online.
Joining in on the bandwagon, dairy giant Amul also shared a topical following the postponement, and it is now making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in splits.
“Indian Postponed League,” the title of the topical reads, which features what looks like overseas cricket players, with their bags packed and ready to leave.
Check it out here:
#Amul Topical: IPL 2021 suspended due to CoVid -19! pic.twitter.com/QgzrDHkRJH
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 5, 2021
“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind. The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021,” The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in an official statement.
The suspension comes after 29 matches were played in the tournament amidst a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.
