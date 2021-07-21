scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Must Read

Amul wishes Neeraj and Co. success at Tokyo Olympics with special doodle

“Wishing our javelin throwers success at Tokyo Olympics!” the dairy brand wrote while sharing the topical on their social media pages.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2021 5:04:44 pm
Amul doodle, Amul topical Tokyo Olympics 2020, Amul topical, Indian team javelin throwers, Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo Olympics events, Tokyo Olympics schedule, Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, Olympics team, Trending news, Indian Express news‘Jalwa in javelin’ Amul wrote in the topical featuring a girl preparing to throw the where the javelin. Amul goes the distance, the wordplay continued in the topical.

Indian Dairy brand Amul is known for its creative topical on current affairs. Their latest doodle was dedicated to the country’s javelin throwers, including medal hope Neeraj Chopra, wishing them success at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics

The dairy giant’s doodle comes as athletes are currently undergoing their pre-Olympic training after landing in Tokyo, hoping to live up to massive expectations in the pandemic-hit Games.

Also read |Explained: India’s medal count at Tokyo? More than 2 but not double-digit

“Jalwa in javelin,” Amul wrote in the topical featuring a girl preparing to throw the javelin. “Amul goes the distance”, the wordplay continued in the topical.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Wishing our javelin throwers success at Tokyo Olympics!” the dairy brand wrote while sharing the topical on their social media pages.

Take a look here:

The Indian team for Javelin throw includes Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal in the men’s category while Annu Rani will compete in the women’s category.

Check it out |Tokyo Olympics 2021, India Full Schedule: Events, Time Table, Fixtures, Details

After being delayed by a year, the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games is set to get underway this week. The opening ceremony of the Games will take place on July 23 at the newly-built National Stadium in Tokyo while the closing ceremony will be held on August 8.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 21: Latest News

Advertisement