Amul wishes Neeraj and Co. success at Tokyo Olympics with special doodle

Indian Dairy brand Amul is known for its creative topical on current affairs. Their latest doodle was dedicated to the country’s javelin throwers, including medal hope Neeraj Chopra, wishing them success at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics

The dairy giant’s doodle comes as athletes are currently undergoing their pre-Olympic training after landing in Tokyo, hoping to live up to massive expectations in the pandemic-hit Games.

“Jalwa in javelin,” Amul wrote in the topical featuring a girl preparing to throw the javelin. “Amul goes the distance”, the wordplay continued in the topical.

“Wishing our javelin throwers success at Tokyo Olympics!” the dairy brand wrote while sharing the topical on their social media pages.

The Indian team for Javelin throw includes Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal in the men’s category while Annu Rani will compete in the women’s category.

After being delayed by a year, the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games is set to get underway this week. The opening ceremony of the Games will take place on July 23 at the newly-built National Stadium in Tokyo while the closing ceremony will be held on August 8.