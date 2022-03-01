‘Khalia Bhatter’: Amul’s latest topical is on Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is ecstatic

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi has been getting rave reviews, particularly over Alia Bhatt’s acting. Now, Amul too has jumped on the bandwagon dedicating its latest topical to her.

Featuring Bhatt in its latest topical, the dairy brand has portrayed her character in the film with Gangubai’s signature big red bindi and ivory-tone saree and recreated one of the movie posters. Showing Bhatt with bread and butter in her hand, in a witty wordplay, the cartoon read: “Khalia Bhatter”.

Commenting on the success of the latest Bollywood film to be released in the theatre, it added: “Popular taste”, while promoting its brand as well.

As the cute topical gained a lot of attention on multiple social media platforms, the actor too was delighted to see the feature. Rejoicing the moment, Bhatt shared the topical on her Instagram story writing: “Oh! My! God!” with a hashtag ‘Aa Gayi Hai Gangu’.

Based on S Hussain Zaidi’s ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, the film revolves around the extraordinary story of Gangubai, the naive young girl from a ‘good family’ in Kathiawad who is desperate to become an actress but ends up in a brothel. The film shows how she goes from being just another face trying to lure in customers to the woman who ruled the street and learned to fight for the rights of sex workers in Kamathipura.

Along with Bhatt, the gripping tale also stars Ajay Devgn, Indira Tiwari, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa in some important roles.

The film premiered at Berlin International Film Festival and received a standing ovation at the prestigious event, according to Bhansali.