Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

‘Fuel aur Kaante’: Amul captures fuel price hike debate with this cartoon

Using a superb wordplay, the cartoon's tagline reads, "Fuel and Kaante", commenting on the prickly price of the petrol and diesel at the moment. It also shows the Amul girl baffled and in a state of shock, as she hands over a currency bill.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2018 11:27:09 am
As fuel prices reach all-time high, Amul too joins in the debate with a punny cartoon. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)
Related News

The government is facing flak as fuel prices across India have reached an all-time high. While the price of petrol in Mumbai skyrocketed to Rs 85.29, in Delhi it is now available at Rs 77.47. As chatter against the massive hike escalated on social media, Amul too joined in.

Using a superb wordplay, the cartoon’s tagline reads, “Fuel and Kaante”, commenting on the prickly price of the petrol and diesel at the moment. It also shows the Amul girl baffled and in a state of shock, as she hands over a currency bill.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar deletes 6-year old tweet on petrol price hike; Twitterati take pot shots at his ‘hypocrisy’

And continuing their punny take on the situation, it adds “Amul, Affordable Energy”, taking a jibe at the spiraling rise in prices.

Tweeple too agreed with Amul and loved their take on the situation.

In the recent past, many took to social media to raise their concern over the increasing prices. Some slammed the Central government for increase in the price after Karnataka Elections were over, others took a sarcastic route to roast them using memes and jokes.

Many celebrities too joined in voices againt the hike. On the other hand, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari has said subsidising petrol and diesel to bring down their rising retail prices will take money away from social welfare schemes of the government and that increase in oil prices is “unavoidable” since India is now linked to the global economy.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now