‘Fuel aur Kaante’: Amul captures fuel price hike debate with this cartoon

As fuel prices reach all-time high, Amul too joins in the debate with a punny cartoon. (Source: Amul/ Twitter) As fuel prices reach all-time high, Amul too joins in the debate with a punny cartoon. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

The government is facing flak as fuel prices across India have reached an all-time high. While the price of petrol in Mumbai skyrocketed to Rs 85.29, in Delhi it is now available at Rs 77.47. As chatter against the massive hike escalated on social media, Amul too joined in.

Using a superb wordplay, the cartoon’s tagline reads, “Fuel and Kaante”, commenting on the prickly price of the petrol and diesel at the moment. It also shows the Amul girl baffled and in a state of shock, as she hands over a currency bill.

And continuing their punny take on the situation, it adds “Amul, Affordable Energy”, taking a jibe at the spiraling rise in prices.

Tweeple too agreed with Amul and loved their take on the situation.

Savage as fuel..😀 — siddharth kasliwal (@siddka) May 23, 2018

True message given… — Hitesh Kalwani (@hitesh_kalwani) May 23, 2018

Always on “bull’s eye”. Is Government listening? — Girish Lad (@GirishMLad) May 23, 2018

Brilliant and incisive as ever. — Shashwati Srivastava (@BihuShashwati) May 23, 2018

So you mean to say have amul and walk 🙄 — Razy (@DoNotStare) May 23, 2018

In the recent past, many took to social media to raise their concern over the increasing prices. Some slammed the Central government for increase in the price after Karnataka Elections were over, others took a sarcastic route to roast them using memes and jokes.

Many celebrities too joined in voices againt the hike. On the other hand, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari has said subsidising petrol and diesel to bring down their rising retail prices will take money away from social welfare schemes of the government and that increase in oil prices is “unavoidable” since India is now linked to the global economy.

