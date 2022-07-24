‘MurMuther India!’: Amul congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her presidentship

Droupadi Murmu, who became the 15th President of India Thursday, is the first tribal and the second woman to hold the country’s top post.

At 64, she is also the youngest person to become India’s head of state. She will take the oath of office Monday, July 25.

On Saturday, dairy brand Amul celebrated her win with a topical. In a graphic, Amul showed Murmu standing outside Rashtrapati Bhavan and in its signature wordplay, addressed her as “‘MurMuther India!’ —a play on “Mother India”.

While sharing the topical Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Welcoming, Madam President!”

The topical gathered over 4,000 likes on Instagram. Commenting on the post an Instagram user wrote, “These cartoons are the best!”. Another person wrote, “Simply too good. Simple and effective. Just like the co-operative juggernaut that is Amul”.

Droupadi Murmu’s political career started in 1997 when she was elected as the councillor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat in Odisha. After that, she served multiple roles in the Odisha government from 2000 to 2009. Between 2015 to 2021, she acted as the first woman Governor of Jharkhand.

While talking about the significance of having a tribal president, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “For the first time after Independence, a woman from a tribal community – that too among the most backward of tribes, Santhal – became the country’s first citizen. It is a very big victory for the country’s democracy.”