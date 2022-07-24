‘MurMuther India!’: Amul congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her presidentship

July 24, 2022 1:03:48 pm
Droupadi Murmu, who became the 15th President of India Thursday, is the first tribal and the second woman to hold the country’s top post.
At 64, she is also the youngest person to become India’s head of state. She will take the oath of office Monday, July 25.
On Saturday, dairy brand Amul celebrated her win with a topical. In a graphic, Amul showed Murmu standing outside Rashtrapati Bhavan and in its signature wordplay, addressed her as “‘MurMuther India!’ —a play on “Mother India”.
View this post on Instagram
While sharing the topical Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Welcoming, Madam President!”
The topical gathered over 4,000 likes on Instagram. Commenting on the post an Instagram user wrote, “These cartoons are the best!”. Another person wrote, “Simply too good. Simple and effective. Just like the co-operative juggernaut that is Amul”.
Droupadi Murmu’s political career started in 1997 when she was elected as the councillor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat in Odisha. After that, she served multiple roles in the Odisha government from 2000 to 2009. Between 2015 to 2021, she acted as the first woman Governor of Jharkhand.
Subscriber Only Stories
While talking about the significance of having a tribal president, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “For the first time after Independence, a woman from a tribal community – that too among the most backward of tribes, Santhal – became the country’s first citizen. It is a very big victory for the country’s democracy.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
Latest News
11 months ago, seer who met CM had warned of suicide by sadhus
What to know about Marburg virus disease
Delhi schools file complaints against PWD for using low-quality material for construction work
Ram Gopal Varma says ‘Indira Gandhi is acting like Kangana Ranaut’ in old interview, actor says ‘Reassuring, as I cast myself’
Kiccha Sudeep says he was ‘not called’ for Baahubali 2 after first film: ‘It started moving very fast, I couldn’t catch up’
Chances of podium finish very high in Olympiad: India A team coach
From Ananya Panday to Disha Patani: Fashion hits and misses (July 18-24)
Surat Mayor, Delhi CM, and that Singapore invite: AAP joins the dots
Punjab: On Day 3, women lead protests against industrial water pollution
World Athletics Championships: US women win relays in upset, while men flounder again
315 kids, adults shelter at school to escape Haiti gang war
WhatsApp could soon display past participants of group chats after they leave