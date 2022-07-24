scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

‘MurMuther India!’: Amul congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her presidentship

Droupadi Murmu will be the first tribal President of India and the second woman in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 1:03:48 pm
Droupadi Murmu, Amul Droupadi Murmu, Amul topical Droupadi Murmu, Tribal president India Droupadi Murmu, Droupadi Murmu youngest president of India, Indian ExpressDroupadi Murmu will formally take office on July 25, 2022.

Droupadi Murmu, who became the 15th President of India Thursday, is the first tribal and the second woman to hold the country’s top post.

At 64, she is also the youngest person to become India’s head of state. She will take the oath of office Monday, July 25.

ALSO READ |‘Sindhupore Open’: This is how Amul celebrated P V Sindhu’s Singapore Open victory

On Saturday, dairy brand Amul celebrated her win with a topical. In a graphic, Amul showed Murmu standing outside Rashtrapati Bhavan and in its signature wordplay, addressed her as “‘MurMuther India!’ —a play on “Mother India”.

While sharing the topical Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Welcoming, Madam President!”

The topical gathered over 4,000 likes on Instagram. Commenting on the post an Instagram user wrote, “These cartoons are the best!”. Another person wrote, “Simply too good. Simple and effective. Just like the co-operative juggernaut that is Amul”.

Droupadi Murmu’s political career started in 1997 when she was elected as the councillor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat in Odisha. After that, she served multiple roles in the Odisha government from 2000 to 2009. Between 2015 to 2021, she acted as the first woman Governor of Jharkhand.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

While talking about the significance of having a tribal president, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “For the first time after Independence, a woman from a tribal community – that too among the most backward of tribes, Santhal – became the country’s first citizen. It is a very big victory for the country’s democracy.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Prove majority to stake claim for Sena: EC to Thackeray, Shinde

Prove majority to stake claim for Sena: EC to Thackeray, Shinde

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
CBSE Class XII topper

Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?
Behind the Art

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement