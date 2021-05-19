Amul celebrates indigenously developed anti-Covid-19 drug ‘2-DG’ in latest topical

The drug, also known as 2-deoxy-D-glucose was released on Monday, May 17, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Dairy giant Amul on May 18 celebrated the launch of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s indigenously developed anti-Covid-19 drug, ‘2-DG’ in their latest topical.

The drug, also known as 2-deoxy-D-glucose was released on Monday, May 17, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The drug will be the “first indigenous research-based outcome” to fight the virus, and will “reduce recovery time and oxygen dependency” in the country, Vardhan said at the launch.

Celebrating the launch of the drug, Amul wrote, “New weapon in the anti-CoVid armoury,” while sharing the topical, which features a cartoon of a health worker administering the drug.

While many lauded the diary giant for their creativity, others believed that it was too early to celebrate the drug and its efficiency. Take a look at some reactions here:

FANTASTIC!!! — Gopala Krishna (@penu_gkrishna) May 18, 2021

You should wait for some days for the patients’ response to this emergency approval medicine. — Kumud Teresa (@Kumud_TS) May 18, 2021

Amul never fails to amaze us! — Bhartendu Dubey (@9578Bdubey) May 18, 2021

Classic Amul. "The Taste of India" 🙌🏽👏🏻🙏🏼 — Ram Prasad (@RamPras23062016) May 18, 2021

The national drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), had cleared the formulation on May 1 for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

The approval comes as India continues to grapple with the second wave of the pandemic, with huge gaps in the supply and demand of medical oxygen.

According to the ministry, the drug comes in powder form in a sachet and is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It is expected to hasten the recovery process and supplemental oxygen dependence in patients.