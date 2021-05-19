scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Most read

Amul celebrates indigenously developed anti-Covid-19 drug ‘2-DG’ in latest topical

Celebrating the launch of the drug, Amul wrote, “New weapon in the anti-CoVid armoury”. The topical features a cartoon of a health worker administering the drug.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2021 1:48:37 pm
Amul topical, 2-DG drug, Covid-19, Amul latest topical, Amul topical cartoon on 2-DG drug, DRDO 2-DG drug for covid-19 patients, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe drug, also known as 2-deoxy-D-glucose was released on Monday, May 17, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Dairy giant Amul on May 18 celebrated the launch of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s indigenously developed anti-Covid-19 drug, ‘2-DG’ in their latest topical.

The drug, also known as 2-deoxy-D-glucose was released on Monday, May 17, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The drug will be the “first indigenous research-based outcome” to fight the virus, and will “reduce recovery time and oxygen dependency” in the country, Vardhan said at the launch.

Celebrating the launch of the drug, Amul wrote, “New weapon in the anti-CoVid armoury,” while sharing the topical, which features a cartoon of a health worker administering the drug.

Take a look here:

While many lauded the diary giant for their creativity, others believed that it was too early to celebrate the drug and its efficiency. Take a look at some reactions here:

The national drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), had cleared the formulation on May 1 for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

The approval comes as India continues to grapple with the second wave of the pandemic, with huge gaps in the supply and demand of medical oxygen.

According to the ministry, the drug comes in powder form in a sachet and is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It is expected to hasten the recovery process and supplemental oxygen dependence in patients.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement
x