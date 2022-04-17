Amul takes a dig at Elon Musk for his attempts to take over Twitter

Trust Amul to comment on trending topics around the world. Be it celebrity weddings or international conflicts, the dairy brand has always come up with concise and witty topical advertisements.

In its latest topical advertisement, Amul has commented on billionaire Elon Musk’s attempts at owning Twitter. In recent weeks Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and the founder of SpaceX, has expressed his desire to buy the social media platform.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk’s suggestion for Twitter headquarters shocks netizens

Bloomberg reported that earlier this week Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. So far it has appeared that Twitter is resisting Musk’s attempts to take over the company, though the billionaire owns a 9.2 per cent passive stake in the company, which makes him the largest individual shareholder of the social media giant.

In the latest Amul advertisement, one can see Musk holding a cage and encouraging Twitter’s bird mascot to get inside the cage. The topical advertisement is titled “Elon flexes his Muskles?” and “Amul takes over bread daily”. The advertisement alludes that Musk is trying to control Twitter by owning it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)

This is so wrong . The picture should be the other way around . He is freeing the platform — Positive Indian (@OurHistoryIsUs) April 16, 2022

What?? Elon musk wants freedom of speech. Twitter is currently owned by deep state who influence with their narrative — Naina (@Abn7760) April 17, 2022

I read it as मस्कल्स and now I am reminded of her 😂😭: https://t.co/FjO0XZVXzT pic.twitter.com/dFtB7tsPz2 — trashcan (@dumpingduckling) April 16, 2022

With all buttery respect I would suggest you to revaluate this meme — chadpikachu🇮🇳🇺🇦 (@spamkaws) April 17, 2022

On the contrary, the bird will move from one cage to another — FlexLoci (@FakeLoci) April 17, 2022

In the past, Musk has often hinted that he is interested in strengthening the platform’s free speech mandate. It appears that his posturing has found many takers, going by the number of people who commented on the Amul advertisement arguing that Musk’s influence on Twitter will be good for free speech principles.

Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “This is so wrong. The picture should be the other way around. He is freeing the platform.”