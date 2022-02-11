Amul topical features Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover, the pitcher he dissed for ‘ganda fashion’

Shark Tank India may have ended but netizens are still hooked onto the show. Now, Amul too jumped on the bandwagon dedicating its latest cartoon to India’s first start-up reality show that left desi audience in a frenzy.

Featuring two judges — Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh, also known as ‘sharks’, the colourful cartoon by the dairy brand showed a contestant in a pretty pink dress. The contestant resembled much like young designer Niti Singhal, who failed to secure an investment.

The cartoon showed the judges sitting on a chair with a text “yeh sab ko digest hota hai”, in a nod to a catchphrase by another judge on the show, Anupam Mittal. While Alagh seemed onboard, Grover was seen particularly miffed in the cartoon, which reminded many how Singhal had to face rejection in the show.

The cartoon also showed a pink shark floating in the air, indicating Singhal’s ‘sustainable and convertible’ clothing line, with another text added at the bottom: “100% equity on taste.”

The post left Shark Tank India fans delighted but also caught attention of one of the judges featured in the topical. “Honoured!!” Ashneer Grover commented on the post on Instagram reacting to it.

While dreams of many budding entrepreneurs came true, some faced some tough rejection on the show, where the judges were also slammed for how rudely they rebuked the ideas. One such infamous moment on the show was that of Singhal’s proposal where Grover admonished her by saying: “no one will wear her clothes”.

However, netizens couldn’t ignore the irony when Grover’s wife was spotted donning an ensemble from Singhal’s collection on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Shark Tank India is based on the American original, which has been running successfully for 13 seasons since 2009. The show also featured entrepreneurs such as Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal. The first season of the show ended on last Friday, February 4.