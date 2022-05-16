‘Goodies Bhi, Baddy Bhi’: Amul shares topical on Thomas Cup victory

Indian men’s badminton team created history by bagging the Thomas Cup title in Bangkok Sunday. India’s victory over 14-times champion Indonesia has spread cheers across the country. Praises have been pouring in for the team from across India and the world.

The dairy brand Amul has also joined the bandwagon and shared a quirky topical on social media. In the topical, the Amul girl stands with open arms, showing the victory sign, and holding a bat. She is surrounded by eight joyful badminton team members. The colours of the Indian national flag in the background add to the effect of the topical, which says “Thomaska Cup!” and “Goodies Bhi, Baddy Bhi.”

“India stuns Indonesia 3-0 in World Men Team Championship in Badminton!” read the caption.

World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, world number 8 doubles players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and others performed remarkably well leading to the historic triumph.

India were off to a perfect start as Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Ginting by 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a thrilling tie. India’s doubles pair Satwik and Chirag defeated Ahsan-Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19, in the most sensational victory of their career, to give India a 2-0 lead. In the third game, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 to make it 3-0. They did it without losing a match in the final.

The team defeated badminton royalty Malaysia, Denmark, and Indonesia in successive rounds, inching closer to history.