‘Incredibly Profitable League!’: Amul shares topical on IPL media rights auction

Wednesday, June 15, 2022
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 10:57:20 am
iplmediarights, IPL auction, IPL, Amul topical, memes on IPL media rights, Disney hotstar, Viacom18, indian expressAs the BCCI hit the jackpot and elevated IPL to the world's number two-league, diary brand Amul shared a topical on social media.

IPL media rights were sold for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore for a period of five years in a three-day e-auction. Disney-Star bagged television rights for the Indian subcontinent and Viacom18/Reliance secured the digital segment. As the BCCI hit the jackpot and elevated IPL to the world’s number two league, diary brand Amul shared a topical on social media.

Referring to the profit fetched by the BCCI, the topical says, “Incredibly Profitable League!” The Amul girl, clad in a cricket jersey, is seen standing next to a trophy with the caption “auction packed.”

The official Twitter account of IPL tagged Star Sports India, Viacom18 and Times Internet and tweeted, “Thank you, @StarSportsIndia for renewing the partnership! Welcome on-board @viacom18 and @TimesInternet.This is just the start of a promising 5-year journey. We can’t wait to get going.#TATAIPL.”

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly congratulated the office bearers of the IPL e-auction. “Heartiest congratulations to the current office bearers on the IPL e-auction @ShuklaRajiv @JayShah @ThakurArunS,jayesh, Brijesh,mamon @IPL.”

“I’ve personally seen how hard your team has worked to grow IPL to the level it has reached. Can’t wait to see what you have in store for 40 crore TV viewers over the next 5 years,” Gautam Gambhir, former cricketer tweeted.

Memes were galore on social media platforms after the auction. Some users poked fun at people who have subscribed to Disney Hotstar, a streaming platform, for one year. Some others pointed out that fans need to be appreciated for the big win.

The rights holders will have to jointly pay the cricket board Rs 118.02 crore per match for the next five-year cycle. Package A- television rights for the Indian subcontinent was bagged by Disney-Star for Rs 23,575 crore. Package B – digital rights for the Indian subcontinent and package C – a special bouquet of 18 matches per season with non-exclusive digital rights for the same region were bagged by Viacom18/ Reliance. Package D — world rights for TV and digital was secured by Viacom18 and Times.

