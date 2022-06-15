‘Incredibly Profitable League!’: Amul shares topical on IPL media rights auction

IPL media rights were sold for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore for a period of five years in a three-day e-auction. Disney-Star bagged television rights for the Indian subcontinent and Viacom18/Reliance secured the digital segment. As the BCCI hit the jackpot and elevated IPL to the world’s number two league, diary brand Amul shared a topical on social media.

Referring to the profit fetched by the BCCI, the topical says, “Incredibly Profitable League!” The Amul girl, clad in a cricket jersey, is seen standing next to a trophy with the caption “auction packed.”

The official Twitter account of IPL tagged Star Sports India, Viacom18 and Times Internet and tweeted, “Thank you, @StarSportsIndia for renewing the partnership! Welcome on-board @viacom18 and @TimesInternet.This is just the start of a promising 5-year journey. We can’t wait to get going.#TATAIPL.”

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly congratulated the office bearers of the IPL e-auction. “Heartiest congratulations to the current office bearers on the IPL e-auction @ShuklaRajiv @JayShah @ThakurArunS,jayesh, Brijesh,mamon @IPL.”

“I’ve personally seen how hard your team has worked to grow IPL to the level it has reached. Can’t wait to see what you have in store for 40 crore TV viewers over the next 5 years,” Gautam Gambhir, former cricketer tweeted.

Congrats @Starsportsindia.

The growth of Indian premier league is gigantic and to be part of this growth from the start makes me and all involved including fans so so proud. @IPL @BCCI 🇮🇳 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2022

Waiting to hear the BCCI announce the new #Iplmediarights. What an incredible sports property #IPL has become! Employing thousands & entertaining billions across the globe,it’s dwarfing all other sports leagues by its incredible growth & it’s completely Made In India🇮🇳🙏 #ting pic.twitter.com/qiSNdcP2nk — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 14, 2022

Memes were galore on social media platforms after the auction. Some users poked fun at people who have subscribed to Disney Hotstar, a streaming platform, for one year. Some others pointed out that fans need to be appreciated for the big win.

Over 3 days we have seen the value that the most important entity in world cricket, the Indian cricket fan brings to the table. I think he/she deserves a lot of respect. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2022

IPL becomes the second most lucrative sporting property in the world. Wow 🤩

That’s when India is a ‘developing country’ and is apparently, not a ‘sporting nation’ either. The potential of our nation is limitless. Extremely proud 🤩🥳🤗 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 13, 2022

#IPLMediaRights

Whoever gets the media rights, just bring back the zoo zoo ads. pic.twitter.com/lmzHVbFDHj — One Tip One Hand🌍😎 (@VVMparody) June 11, 2022

Two images : Minute by minute updates on IPL TV and digital media rights on Twitter by experts. Indian women cricket fans struggling to know if their next series against Sri Lanka that starts in a week will be broadcast or not. — The Cricket Philosopher (@outof22yards) June 14, 2022

Me who had hotstar subscribtion realising Disney won the bid but only TV rights.#IPLMediaRights #Hotstar pic.twitter.com/CI9KhW9qhl — 𓃵 (@Satvikkumarh) June 13, 2022

The rights holders will have to jointly pay the cricket board Rs 118.02 crore per match for the next five-year cycle. Package A- television rights for the Indian subcontinent was bagged by Disney-Star for Rs 23,575 crore. Package B – digital rights for the Indian subcontinent and package C – a special bouquet of 18 matches per season with non-exclusive digital rights for the same region were bagged by Viacom18/ Reliance. Package D — world rights for TV and digital was secured by Viacom18 and Times.