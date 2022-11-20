scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

‘Trip down the memory lane’: Amul shares its former FIFA topicals

Amul first made its FIFA-related topical in 1986.

As football fever grips the world with the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Amul marked the occasion by sharing a video recapping all the FIFA-related topicals it has made over the years.

While sharing the video, Amul wrote, “Let us prepare for the biggest #football festival in the world by taking a trip down the memory lane with #Amul Topicals! Music Credit: Ricky Martin – The Cup of Life”.

The video starts with Amul’s first ever FIFA-related topical published during the 1986 FIFA World Cup hosted by Mexico. In the topical, Amul celebrated legendary football player Diego Maradona, who played for the winning Argentina national football team.

ALSO READ |‘India’s real strength’: Photo of footballers praying before match wins internet

Amul has not shied away from commenting on controversial movements associated with the sport. In the 2006 topical, they poked fun at the French midfielder Zinedine Zidane after he was given a red card for headbutting Italian defender Marco Materazzi during a 2006 FIFA World Cup match in Germany.

Amongst the numerous FIFA-themed topicals, the dairy company also cheekily based a topical on Shakira’s Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which was one of the official soundtracks for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, held in South Africa.

Commenting on Amul’s video, a Twitter user wrote, “Thank you for being part of the journey of our life. Amulya contribution.” Another person said, “A trip down the memory lane with #Amul legendary one-liners! @Amul_Coop How do you guys come up with these! Hats off!”.

