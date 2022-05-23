Amul remembers Soumitra Chatterjee, Swatilekha Sengupta as Belashuru hits theatres

In a tribute to late actors, Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta, Amul has shared a topical advertisement based on a scene from their recently released movie, Belashuru.

Referring to the immortality of art, the topical says, “This Bela will never end, Taste isse Shuru…” The Amul girl is seen holding a mirror and sitting next to Sengupta. Chatterjee is seen combing Sengupta’s hair.

“Belashuru, the film stages the comeback of Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay and Smt Swatilekha Sengupta – the first time in Indian cinema that both lead actors of a film have passed away,” read the caption.

Netizens thanked Amul for paying tribute to the late actors. “Thanks to Amul for paying (a) rich tribute to two veteran legendary actors,” commented a user.

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85 on November 15, 2020, after battling for his life for 40 days. He had tested positive for Covid-19, a month before.

Veteran and renowned Bengali theatre and film personality Swatilekha Sengupta passed away on June 16, last year. She was suffering from kidney ailments.

“Belashuru is a love story for all generations… It reflects different shades of love and relationships in different stages of life, which inspire us to hold on to love in the face of odds,” the makers, Windows Production, said about the film. Belashuru was released in theatres on May 20. Before Belashuru, Chatterjee and Sengupta’s last film together was Belaseshe, which came out in 2015.