‘Tribute to the legendary big bull of India’: Amul remembers Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as India’s Warren Buffett, passed away Sunday. As prominent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, expressed condolences over his demise, dairy brand Amul has shared a topical to honour him.

The topical features Jhunjhunwala sitting with a bull in the backdrop of several computers and is symbolic of his investment spirit. “Tribute to the legendary big bull of India!” it was captioned.

“Apne bal se bulland bana,” the topical said in Hindi, which roughly translated comes to mean he was self-made with a wordplay on the bull.

Users paid their tributes to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in the comments section. A user commented, “Ultimate salute to a self-achiever.” Another user commented, “Tribute to the “The Big Bull.”

According to Forbes, the chartered accountant had an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion and the risk taker was also included on the Forbes 2022 list of billionaires. In the mid-eighties, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala started his stock market investments with merely Rs 5,000. Later, it grew to $5.8 billion, Forbes magazine reported.

Jhunjhunwala managed his portfolio through his asset management firm RARE Enterprises. He was the director of three firms — RARE Equity Private ltd, RARE Family Foundation, and HOPE Film Makers.

Akasa Air, a low-cost airline backed by him, recently commenced operations in India with its first flight taking off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.