Amul latest cartoon praises ‘Tough ghanistan’, lauds Mohammed Shami for hat-trick

Amul joined this bandwagon of doting cricket fans and released a cartoon in the light of the commendable performance of the Afghanistan team.

The cartoon titled “Tough ghanistan” also has a caricature of Mohammed Shami who bowled his team to victory with a hat-trick

India ended up facing its toughest contest at the World Cup so far against an unlikely opponent: Afghanistan. And the latest to join in praising Afghanistan for taking the game to the wire is Amul. The dairy brand, which is also a sponsor of the Afghanistan team, with its latest advertisement praises the team for its efforts and Indian bowler Mohammed Shami for a match-winning hat-trick.

The cartoon titled “Tough ghanistan” also has a caricature of Mohammed Shami who bowled his team to victory with a hat-trick in the finalover. The cartoon’s tagline said, “Have with Shami Kebabs!”. Amul posted the image on their social media handles with the caption”, “India pip brave Afghanistan via Shami hattrick”.

The cartoon resonated with many netizens:

Some even had some light-hearted quips in response to the wordplay in the cartoon.

The Afghans fell agonisingly short of a major upset after restricting India to their lowest total of the tournament, 224-8 on a slow track. At 190 for six in the 46th over with Mohammad Nabi well set and Rashid Khan in the middle, Afghanistan were well in the match. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Rashid before quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined to derail Afghanistan’s chase. Shami finished off the Afghan batting with a hat-trick in the final over of the match.

