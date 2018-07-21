Amul features Rahul Gandhi’s ‘impromptu’ hug to PM Modi, Twitterati praise their wit and sarcasm

Amul captures Rahul-Modi hug and Twitterati are loving it. (Source: Amul_Coop/Twitter) Amul captures Rahul-Modi hug and Twitterati are loving it. (Source: Amul_Coop/Twitter)

The no-confidence motion proceedings in Lok Sabha, which concluded late Friday evening, was not bereft of dramatic scenes. However, what stole the show was the ‘impromptu’ hug that Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi after giving his speech. When unusual events like these happen, Dairy cooperative Amul almost always has a satirical take on it. The brand captured the moment with a question: “Embracing or embarrassing?”

Interestingly, the sketch also captured Gandhi’s ‘wink’, which was another highlight of the session. After a raging 12-hour debate, the no-confidence motion ended in the Lok Sabha in favour of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government with199 votes. The event had kept many hooked on to their screens.

Like always, Twitterati were impressed with the company’s creative take on current topics. While many praised their wit and ability to come up with sarcastic memes, others called them the ‘original meme makers since 1967.’ Here are some of the other comments that followed the tweet:

You amul guys are the best …. Always making something sarcastic memes on current hot topics …🤣😛😉 — Viswam jr 🇮🇳😎 (@EshwarViswam) July 20, 2018

And thats why Amul is the Taste of India!!! 😀😀😀👏👏👏👍👍👍 — Renu Bhagwat-Gadgil (@RenuGadgil) July 20, 2018

Amul, the original meme makers since 1967. Super idea every week. 😂😂 — #WhatNext (@ThisNMore) July 21, 2018

Man you guys are fast and darned good 😁 — nikki (@sifra2079) July 20, 2018

Classic Amul ! Quick and apt capturing the moment 👍 — Panchami N Bhardwaj (@MujjaheddinMom) July 21, 2018

Wow ! awesome sense of humour you guys have to. — KANISHKA (@Kanishk94486037) July 20, 2018

What do you have to say about the cartoon? Tell us in the comments section below.

