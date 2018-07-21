Follow Us:
Amul features Rahul Gandhi’s ‘impromptu’ hug to PM Modi, Twitterati praise their wit and sarcasm

After a raging 12-hour debate, the no-confidence motion ended in the Lok Sabha in favour of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government with199 votes.

New Delhi | Updated: July 21, 2018 1:21:55 pm
#RahulHugsModi, Rahul Gandhi hugs Modi, twitter reactions, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, Amul captures Rahul-Modi hug and Twitterati are loving it. (Source: Amul_Coop/Twitter)
The no-confidence motion proceedings in Lok Sabha, which concluded late Friday evening, was not bereft of dramatic scenes. However, what stole the show was the ‘impromptu’ hug that Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi after giving his speech. When unusual events like these happen, Dairy cooperative Amul almost always has a satirical take on it. The brand captured the moment with a question: “Embracing or embarrassing?”

Interestingly, the sketch also captured Gandhi’s ‘wink’, which was another highlight of the session. After a raging 12-hour debate, the no-confidence motion ended in the Lok Sabha in favour of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government with199 votes. The event had kept many hooked on to their screens.

Like always, Twitterati were impressed with the company’s creative take on current topics. While many praised their wit and ability to come up with sarcastic memes, others called them the ‘original meme makers since 1967.’ Here are some of the other comments that followed the tweet:

