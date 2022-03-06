‘Shine on, Shane’: Amul pays tribute to Shane Warne

Amul has paid tribute to Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away of a suspected heart attack on March 4, 2022.

In a sombre black and white topical, the Amul girl is seen bowing down with respect for Warne as the legendary spinner prepares to bowl.

The text on the topical reads, “Shine on, Shane” and “RIP Warnier, (1969 – 2022)”, referring to the cricketer’s nickname. Amul captioned, its topical, “#Amul Topical: Tribute to the legendary leg spinner…”.

The topical is quickly becoming popular amongst cricket fans. Appreciating the tribute, a person commented, “This is such heart warming tribute @Amul_Coop gets it right always”.

This is not the first time that Amul based its topicals on Warne. In December 2006, the dairy brand congratulated Warne after he became the first cricketer to reach the impressive milestone of raking 700 test wickets.

Shane Warne & Marlon Samuels fight in The Big Bash cricket tournament pic.twitter.com/VlFJyRLv — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) January 8, 2013

Amul, which frequently features cricket icons in its topical, has also wittily commented on some not so glorious moments of Warne’s career. In 2013, it posted a topical titled “The Big Clash” after he got into an on-field fight with West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels during the Big Bash League. Before that, Amul also published a topical featuring Shane Warne and Mark Waugh after they were accused of divulging information to a bookmaker in 1994.

Shane Warne’s unexpected demise has shocked cricket fans around the world. Coincidentally, the 52-year-old had paid tribute to Rod Marsh, an Australian cricketer, who had also died of a heart attack on Friday just hours before Warne’s death.