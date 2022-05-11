Amul pays tribute to Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Along with many dignitaries and music lovers, Amul paid their tribute to santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma’s legacy. The dairy brand, which often provides succinct commentary on current events, dedicated their latest topical to him.

Sharma passed away in his Mumbai home on Tuesday. The celebrated musician was 83 years old when he lost his life to a cardiac arrest.

In the black and white topical, one can see Sharma sitting cross-legged on the floor as he plays the santoor that is kept on his lap. Sharma’s eyes are closed and he has a meditative expression. “Unki har saans mein saaz tha…” and “Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, 1938-2022” written on the topical.

Amul captioned it, “ #Amul Topical: Tribute to the legendary maestro santoor player…” The topical has gathered over 2,000 likes on Instagram.

In 1991, Sharma was awarded the Padma Shri and in 2001 he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to the field of art.

Sharma worked closely with acclaimed flute player Hariprasad Chaurasia. The duo, known as Shiv-Hari, became a popular choice with Bollywood directors. Shiv-Hari received Best Music Director Filmfare nominations for films like Silsila (1980), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), and Darr (1993).

Sharma also worked on many hit films like Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje (1956), Guide (1962), Call of the Valley (1967), and Faasle (1985). He is credited with bringing santoor to the centre stage.