‘Yaaron…yaad aayenge ye pal’: Amul pays tribute to KK in latest topical

Amul paid tribute to singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died of a massive heart attack on Tuesday night after performing at a concert in Kolkata.

KK, 53, was performing in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium for a college event when he felt unwell. After the concert, he was rushed to a hospital as his health deteriorated. However, he died of a heart attack on the way to the hospital.

Amul celebrated his vast musical legacy in their latest topical. The black and white topical depicts KK performing at his last gig. “Yaaron…yaad aayenge ye pal” and “Alvida, KK. 1968-2022” was written on the graphic, in reference to his hit songs Pal and Alvida.

On Instagram, the topical got more than 3,700 likes. Commenting on it an Instagram user wrote, “Thanks for a fitting tribute to a legendary singer who breathed his last in music”.

Another Instagram user wrote, “We haven’t lost KK. We have lost: 1) Emraan Hashmi’s voice 2) Arijit’s idol 3) Voice from heaven 4) Rahul Dravid of Music Industry 5) Modern Kishore Kumar”.

KK rose to fame with his debut album Pal which was released in April 1999. Over the years, he worked with musicians such as A R Rahman, Pritam Chakraborty, Lesle Lewis, and Himesh Reshammiya. KK gave several hits songs in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

His funeral took place on Thursday at the Versova Hindu Cemetery in Mumbai.