Sunday, June 20, 2021
Amul pays tribute to ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh in their latest graphic

From cricketers to actors and more, people paid their tribute to the sprinter who has been an inspiration for many.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2021 6:36:23 pm
As legendary sprinter Milkha Singh passed away from Covid-related complications on June 18, the country came together to mourn his demise. Dairy giant Amul, with its signature creativity, also took to social media to pay tribute to the legend with a heart-touching graphic.

On Twitter, Amul posted a visual of Milkha Singh sprinting and touching the race ribbon. The text in the photo translates to the sprinter writing history not with a pen but with his steps. Here, take a look:

Milkha Singh came to India in 1947 post-Partition. He was introduced to track and field sprinting while he was serving in the Indian Army. He won India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games of 1958 in 400 metres and made a new national record— broken only after 56 years in 2014. He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games.

Once shared online, the creative by the dairy brand moved netizens, with many joining in to pay their respects to the Padma Shri awardee.

Social media saw people across the country sending condolences to Singh and his family. From cricketers to actors and more, people paid their tribute to the sprinter, who has been an inspiration for many.

On June 13, Singh’s wife, Nirmal Kaur, a former India volleyball captain, succumbed to the virus. He is survived by 14-time international winner and golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh, daughters Mona Singh, Sonia Singh and Aleeza Grover.

