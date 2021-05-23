Amul pays tribute to environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna

"A true advocate of environment lost," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

As India reels under the second wave of the pandemic, renowned environmentalist and Chipko movement pioneer Sunderlal Bahuguna passing away after battling Covid-19 has spread gloom among the people of the country. In their latest topical, dairy giant Amul paid tribute to the 94-year-old activist, who spent his life fighting for the environment, and in educating villages to protest the destruction of forests in the Himalayan region.

Bahuguna, who was the pioneer of the famous ‘Chipko movement’, was hospitalised on May 8 after testing positive for Covid and breathed his last on May 21.

“We will always chipko to your beliefs,” read the tagline on the topical by Amul, as they shared it on their social media pages. The 1973 movement was a non-violent protest against the felling of trees in Uttar Pradesh’s Chamoli district. The name was derived from villagers hugging trees in order to prevent them from being cut.

Here, take a look:

The post soon went viral on social media, with many remembering the Padma Vibhushan awardee. “A true advocate of environment lost,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

