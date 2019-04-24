Amul pays homage to victims of Sri Lanka blasts with touching cartoon

Over 300 people were killed in Sri Lanka on Easter after a series of blasts in multiple churches and hotels across the country. As tributes to the victims flooded social media, dairy brand Amul also paid its respect to the deceased with a poignant cartoon.

Advertising

Dedicating their latest cartoon to the victims of the serial blasts in the island nation, the dairy brand captured the agony of the families who are mourning the deaths of their loved ones. Featuring the ‘Amul girl’ crying, the cartoon highlights the pain of the island’s residents.

With a tagline, “Heartless. Defenceless. Senseless.” along with a teardrop in shape of Sri Lanka, the cartoon highlights the brutal, senseless attack on defenceless worshipers and innocent people.

People on the Internet were touched by the tribute and condemned the bloodshed and loss of lives.

We all should stand together to eradicate #terrorism and save #Humanity

Support #SriLanka in the time of sorrow https://t.co/8sQ4R0ez3K — RISHABH SRIVASTAVA (@rishabh345) April 24, 2019

My heart goes for the people who died in Srilanka bomb attacks! What a coward who did it!! https://t.co/Lu3ZIsoIxi — Jitendra P.S.Solanki (@jsolankicfp) April 24, 2019

That painful drop, even from the hard,

Our Prayers with the precious drop Sri Lanka https://t.co/6jC7Og7UnH — Simply Smita (@SmitaRajesh) April 23, 2019

They call her a #TearDrop in the Indian Ocean, and today we find ourselves shedding one too many for her. Heart wrenching images from #SriLanka to stay for a long time. Resolve to deal with peace for, there is no bigger weapon. https://t.co/Bo6RL7yMHp — P. Santosh Kumar (@pskumar1895) April 23, 2019

It is heartbreaking 💔💔 to see such a beautiful country in tears 😢😢. @Amul_Coop wonderful job . https://t.co/Nw5YK7F835 — Dark Knight (@pavan_939) April 23, 2019

Touching.🙏 — Chowkidar Pradyumn (@pradyumngrover1) April 23, 2019

The death toll in Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bomb attacks has risen to 359, police said on Wednesday amidst nationwide search operations to nab the perpetrators of the country’s worst terror attack.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the devastating blasts.