Amul pays homage to victims of Sri Lanka blasts with touching cartoon

With a tagline, "Heartless. Defenceless. Senseless." along with a teardrop in shape of the country, the cartoon highlights the brutal, senseless attack on defenceless worshipers and innocent people.

Sketching Amul girl crying, the topical resonates the sentiments of the people in the country.

Over 300 people were killed in Sri Lanka on Easter after a series of blasts in multiple churches and hotels across the country. As tributes to the victims flooded social media, dairy brand Amul also paid its respect to the deceased with a poignant cartoon.

Dedicating their latest cartoon to the victims of the serial blasts in the island nation, the dairy brand captured the agony of the families who are mourning the deaths of their loved ones. Featuring the ‘Amul girl’ crying, the cartoon highlights the pain of the island’s residents.

People on the Internet were touched by the tribute and condemned the bloodshed and loss of lives.

The death toll in Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bomb attacks has risen to 359, police said on Wednesday amidst nationwide search operations to nab the perpetrators of the country’s worst terror attack.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the devastating blasts.

