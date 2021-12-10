Amul pays homage to General Bipin Rawat in latest topical

As the entire nation gathered to pay their homage to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed along with his wife and 11 other security personnel in an IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, Amul, too, paid their tribute in their unique way.

In their latest topical, the diary brand sketched the veteran in his army attire. “Har sainak ke yaar thhe woh, Dushman ke liye talwar thhe woh (friends to all soldiers, sword of threat to the enemy was he)…” the text accompanying the black-and-white cartoon read for one of the most celebrated soldiers of his time.

With full military honours, General Rawat will be cremated in New Delhi on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened as 63-year-old General Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington where he was to deliver a lecture. His wife, president of the Defence Wives Welfare Association, was accompanying him along with members of the CDS staff.

All the bodies of the deceased were flown from Sulur near Coimbatore to the Palam air base Thursday evening, where family members and eminent personalities paid respect as they watched as caskets were brought out of an IAF aircraft and lined inside a hangar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met the family members, led the nation in paying tribute by placing a wreath and offering petals before each of the 13 caskets. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and chiefs of the three services were among those present.