Amul joins Nesamani craze with new cartoon and ‘Contractor’ fans are thrilled!

If you have not been living under the rock, you probably must have seen #Pray_for_Nesamani trending online this week. While Netizens around the country were busy praying for the well-being of Nesamani, it left several others quite baffled.
As the trend caused a laughing riot online, Amul too celebrated with a colourful illustration of everyone’s beloved contractor Nesamani. The sketch shows the contractor looking up, as though a hammer is being dropped, and the serving tray slipping from his grip — butterfingers! Tweaking the #Pray_For_Nesamani hashtag, Amul wrote “Tray for Neasamani”. And with a tagline, “Amul, Hammer it on the bread!” the cartoon is on point.
#Amul Topical: One of the top trending topics on Twitter!
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 31, 2019
The trend began after a Tamil movie buff referred to a hammer as the object that was dropped on the head of contractor Nesamani, a character played by famous comedian Vadivelu in the Tamil film Friends in 2001. A perplexed user inquired about his well-being, clearly missing the joke. Soon, a tsunami of memes ensued with the hashtag leaving Netizens in a frenzy.
Amul’s cartoon on the contemporary meme trend created a buzz across social media platforms, and Netizens just loved the referencing.
