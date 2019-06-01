Toggle Menu
Amul joins Nesamani craze with new cartoon and ‘Contractor’ fans are thrilled!

Tweaking the #Pray_For_Nesamani hashtag, Amul wrote "Tray for Neasamani". And with a tagline, "Amul, Hammer it on the bread!" the cartoon is on point.

Amul’s brilliant wordplay in the Nesamani trend left Netizens impressed!

If you have not been living under the rock, you probably must have seen #Pray_for_Nesamani trending online this week. While Netizens around the country were busy praying for the well-being of Nesamani, it left several others quite baffled.

As the trend caused a laughing riot online, Amul too celebrated with a colourful illustration of everyone’s beloved contractor Nesamani. The sketch shows the contractor looking up, as though a hammer is being dropped, and the serving tray slipping from his grip — butterfingers! Tweaking the #Pray_For_Nesamani hashtag, Amul wrote “Tray for Neasamani”. And with a tagline, “Amul, Hammer it on the bread!” the cartoon is on point.

The trend began after a Tamil movie buff referred to a hammer as the object that was dropped on the head of contractor Nesamani, a character played by famous comedian Vadivelu in the Tamil film Friends in 2001. A perplexed user inquired about his well-being, clearly missing the joke. Soon, a tsunami of memes ensued with the hashtag leaving Netizens in a frenzy.

Amul’s cartoon on the contemporary meme trend created a buzz across social media platforms, and Netizens just loved the referencing.

