Amul joins Nesamani craze with new cartoon and ‘Contractor’ fans are thrilled!

If you have not been living under the rock, you probably must have seen #Pray_for_Nesamani trending online this week. While Netizens around the country were busy praying for the well-being of Nesamani, it left several others quite baffled.

Advertising

As the trend caused a laughing riot online, Amul too celebrated with a colourful illustration of everyone’s beloved contractor Nesamani. The sketch shows the contractor looking up, as though a hammer is being dropped, and the serving tray slipping from his grip — butterfingers! Tweaking the #Pray_For_Nesamani hashtag, Amul wrote “Tray for Neasamani”. And with a tagline, “Amul, Hammer it on the bread!” the cartoon is on point.

The trend began after a Tamil movie buff referred to a hammer as the object that was dropped on the head of contractor Nesamani, a character played by famous comedian Vadivelu in the Tamil film Friends in 2001. A perplexed user inquired about his well-being, clearly missing the joke. Soon, a tsunami of memes ensued with the hashtag leaving Netizens in a frenzy.

Amul’s cartoon on the contemporary meme trend created a buzz across social media platforms, and Netizens just loved the referencing.

Ultimately he had reached the hoardings of amul….what a moment — Praveen raj (@BefikreP) June 1, 2019

Haha Amul is too quick to jump in. #Pray_for_Naesamani with butter fingers nesamani is sure to get hurt — Raja Subramani (@RajaSub08378773) June 1, 2019

Excellent nailing it right#AmulTopical https://t.co/Xx3Pz0f0rr — ketan bhandarkar (@ketanaqua) May 31, 2019

Hahaha!!! Love you even more @Amul_Coop for this topical ❤️ Delicious prayers for Neasamani 😊🙏#PrayForNesamani https://t.co/TvtQGFPa7I — Indhuja (@indhujamaximus) May 31, 2019

I heart it!! Well played, Amul! https://t.co/nrrOTwXHe1 — kaveri bharath (@kaveribharath) May 31, 2019

No one can beat @Amul_Coop in bringing out awesome-brand-promoting cartoons of current affairs in almost no time https://t.co/1juGKtTBeK — Prakash G.R. (@grprakash) May 31, 2019

This is ultimate!! Brilliant!! — Harini Paddy (@harinipaddy) May 31, 2019