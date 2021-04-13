Amul joins ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ trend, features Rahul Dravid in their latest topical

Ace Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid broke the internet recently after appearing in an ad, triggering hilarious meme-fest where even the law enforcement agencies joined the bandwagon. Now, Amul too dedicated its latest topical to him, sketching a scene from the viral ad.

In the viral ad, Dravid, known for his gentle demeanour, took everyone by surprise when he was seen exploding with rage while being stuck in Bengaluru’s infamous traffic. He was seen not only bickering with other drivers but also furiously honking and slamming a mirror with his bat, leaving all in shock.

In one of the scenes, he was seen standing through the car’s sunroof and declaring that he is the “gunda of Indira Nagar”, which prompted a meme trend. The dairy brand too immortalised this unknown side of The Wall in their cartoon. Only for the topical, the former skipper was also seen holding a butter knife with a dollop of butter on it.

“Jammy is raging, Butter is calming,” the brand wrote in wordplay referring to the star batsman’s nickname, while also adding: “Amul — take a deep bread (breath)”, advising to remain calm in similar situation.

The cartoon just like the memes left many in splits who loved their topical on the ad created by a credit card payments app’s Indian Premiere League (IPL) campaign.