scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

‘How about Dolo 650 flavour?’: Amul introduces ice cream with ‘isabgol’, netizens react

The idea of mixing isabgol, a dietary fibre also known as Psyllium Husk that promotes laxation, in ice cream has irked many.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 11:57:50 am
Amul Isabgol, Isabcool, isabgol in ice cream, Amul ice cream, laxative, ice cream, isabgol, indian expressOn Sunday, the diary brand took to Instagram to introduce Isabcool.

Different flavours and mixes of nuts in ice cream never fail to lure dessert lovers. Ice creams tempt everyone and many love to have a scoop — alone or with family and friends.

Dairy brand Amul has come up with a new variety of ice cream and called it Isabcool but netizens are not impressed. On Sunday, the diary brand took to Instagram to introduce Isabcool and shared a poster which read, “Goodness of Isabgol with cashew and fig.” “Introducing the all-new Isabcool Kaju Anjir. A royal treat for your sweet tooth and belly,” read the caption.

The idea of mixing isabgol, a dietary fibre also known as Psyllium Husk that promotes laxation, in ice cream has irked many. “How about Dolo 650 flavour ice cream?” wrote a user. Another user commented, “Next they’ll make a flavour with Roko and call it Rokool.”

A Twitter user Nandita Iyer shared the screenshot of Amul’s Isabgol with the caption, “No thanks” and Twitter users flocked to express their disapproval. Iyer further wrote in the comment section, “Wonder whose shitty idea this was.”

Funny reactions flooded Iyer’s comment section, “Amul launching Isabgol icecream Nobody : Literally nobody: Constipated folks: Wow ! Can’t wait for it to come out,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “They got inspired by a series of bad street food you did sometimes back!”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement