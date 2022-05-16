‘How about Dolo 650 flavour?’: Amul introduces ice cream with ‘isabgol’, netizens react

Different flavours and mixes of nuts in ice cream never fail to lure dessert lovers. Ice creams tempt everyone and many love to have a scoop — alone or with family and friends.

Dairy brand Amul has come up with a new variety of ice cream and called it Isabcool but netizens are not impressed. On Sunday, the diary brand took to Instagram to introduce Isabcool and shared a poster which read, “Goodness of Isabgol with cashew and fig.” “Introducing the all-new Isabcool Kaju Anjir. A royal treat for your sweet tooth and belly,” read the caption.

The idea of mixing isabgol, a dietary fibre also known as Psyllium Husk that promotes laxation, in ice cream has irked many. “How about Dolo 650 flavour ice cream?” wrote a user. Another user commented, “Next they’ll make a flavour with Roko and call it Rokool.”

A Twitter user Nandita Iyer shared the screenshot of Amul’s Isabgol with the caption, “No thanks” and Twitter users flocked to express their disapproval. Iyer further wrote in the comment section, “Wonder whose shitty idea this was.”

Funny reactions flooded Iyer’s comment section, “Amul launching Isabgol icecream Nobody : Literally nobody: Constipated folks: Wow ! Can’t wait for it to come out,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “They got inspired by a series of bad street food you did sometimes back!”

Thanks BUT NO THANKS! Why on earth would I have Isabgol in my icecream? @Amul_Coop please don’t be so desperate in launching mindless flavours 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/1c3Xh82WGw — Dr. Falguni Vasavada (@falgunivasavada) May 15, 2022

Never thought constipation can be relieved from Ice Cream. Amul introducing innovative Isabgol Ice Cream.#KyaKarDiya 🥴 pic.twitter.com/876GFsZX1M — Akhilee | Comedian (@Akhilee) May 14, 2022

Amul launching Isabgol icecream

Nobody :

Literally nobody:

Constipated folks: Wow ! Can't wait for it to come out — Ratobus (@Ratobus) May 15, 2022

They got inspired by a series of bad street food you did sometimes back! — Ruchir Inamdar (@ruchirinamdar) May 15, 2022

Wait what? And they went to the extent of calling it ‘Isabcool’ ? — BrandGully (@BrandGully) May 14, 2022

Brand needs to make up its mind whether it wants to be a fun food or a laxative — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) May 14, 2022

A flavoured cooling laxative. A tasty cleansing treat. Coming soon: Royal enema. Let's flush deliciously. — suavechishty (@suavechishty) May 15, 2022