‘Patt Mangani, Bhatt Byaah’: Amul has a cheeky take on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

On Thursday, the much-anticipated wedding processions of actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began taking place. To mark the buzz surrounding the star-studded wedding, Amul released a cheeky topical.

In the topical, Ranbir Kapoor is seen feeding Alia Bhatt a piece of buttered toast as the Amul girl stands by their side.

The topic is titled, ‘Patt Mangani, Bhatt Byaah” which references a Hindi saying ‘Chat Mangni Pat Byah’. The saying is used when the wedding is closely followed by the engagement, without much gap between the two ceremonies.

In the case of Alia and Ranbir, it’s been reported that the couple got engaged on April 13, which coincided with Ranbir’s parent’s engagement in 1979. Just one day after the reported engagement ceremony, the couple’s wedding took place on April 14, 2022.

The topical, which is captioned “#Amul Topical: The Alia-Ranbir shaadi!” has already gathered over 10,000 likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)

Commenting on the topical, an Instagram user wrote, “It’s good to know that someone else is as obsessed with them as I am. Wishing them love, light, happiness and prosperity and a happy happy married life. ❤️🧿🍋🌶”.

Alia and Ranbir first began dating almost five years ago. The pair became open about their relationship after they attended actor Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception together in 2018. Their upcoming movie Brahmāstra is scheduled to be released on September 9, 2021.