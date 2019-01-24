Amul features Priyanka Gandhi in latest cartoon to mark her entry into active politics

Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, signalling the party’s intention to checkmate the Narendra Modi impact on the Lok Sabha poll outcome in the region. With her foray into active politics, Priyanka created a huge buzz not only among party members and the opposition parties but also among Netizens online.

As an ailing Sonia Gandhi prepares to withdraw, many in the party feel that her 47-year-old daughter is the one to step in to connect to women and the youth. However, for the BJP it was a sign of party chief’s failure and family’s chokehold. Nevertheless, the announcement got everyone talking online and as her name dominated social media searches and trends, Amul too welcomed her entry into active politics with a fitting cartoon.

In the latest topical, the dairy brand said, “Family Stree”, acknowledging her strong lineage in politics, whose father and grandmother have served as the prime minister of the country. Featuring her brother Rahul with her, the cartoon showed the brother-sister duo toasting on the occasion with bread and butter.

For the Congress, eastern UP isn’t exactly friendly terrain. Of the 21 seats it had won in 2009, 15 were from eastern UP but in 2014, it drew a blank except for the two family seats. A day after the Congress chief pulled the trump card by naming his sister as the general secretary of UP (East), posters urging Priyanka to contest the coming general elections from Varanasi sprung up across the constituency on Thursday.