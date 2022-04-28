scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
‘Ye cheez badi hai Musk, Musk!’: Amul reacts to Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

On April 25, 2022 Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s 44 billion dollar takeover offer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2022 3:27:29 pm
Amul on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, Amul topical Elon Musk, Elon Musk buys Twitter Amul, Amul Topicals, Indian Express.The topical has gathered over 18,000 likes on Instagram.

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday reached an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Since then social media has been abuzz with people talking about the takeover. Amul too commented on Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

The latest Amul topical shows Musk sitting in front of a laptop while feeding the blue coloured Twitter bird.  The topical is titled, “Ye cheez badi hai Musk, Musk”, in reference to the popular Bollywood song, “Ye cheez badi hai mast, mast”.

The topical also wittily says, “Amul, share it, don’t have it Elon!”. 

ALSO READ |Elon Musk tweets about buying Coca-Cola next to ‘put cocaine back in’, netizens ask ‘ are you kidding’

The topical was captioned, “#Amul Topical: Billionaire buys Twitter for $44 billion!” So far the topical gathered over 2,000 likes on Twitter and over 18,000 likes on Instagram. 

Commenting on the topical, an Instagram user wrote, “Don’t give him ideas he will buy Amul and make Amul Muska”.

This is not the first time that Amul has made topicals on Musk. Earlier this month, the dairy giant had commented on the billionaire’s public attempts at owning Twitter. The topical was titled “Elon flexes his Muskles?” and “Amul takes over bread daily”. 

In the past, Musk has openly expressed his wish to strengthen Twitter’s free speech mandate which has impressed many people. However, his erratic tweets such as proposing to convert Twitter’s company headquarters in San Francisco into a homeless shelter or aspiring to buy Coca-Cola so that he can ‘put cocaine back in’ it have equal parts amused and confused the netizens. 

