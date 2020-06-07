Twitterati had a field day as #BoycottTwitter trended on the platform

Most Twitter users found it amusing that how the platform was used to boycott the micro-blogging site itself. Most Twitter users found it amusing that how the platform was used to boycott the micro-blogging site itself.

Dairy brand Amul is not just known for its milk products. Its cartoons have a huge following on social media, particularly on Twitter. When its Twitter handle was suspended briefly after a cartoon on China, it led to outrage amongst its followers. So, much that #BoycottTwitter dominated trending hashtags on Twitter itself.

Although the company said the two were unrelated, netizens begged to differ and lashed out at the tech company for ‘silencing dissent’ and blocking freedom of expression. Amul had posted ‘Exit the Dragon’ tweet on June 3 afternoon and its account went down on June 4 evening.

Why the hell twitter suspended Amul’s twitter acount. Does they got order from China or they are supporting China? If its true then we Indians can boycott twitter too #AmulVsChina #BoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/n8ZdzeNhga — Nilesh Kumar (@NileshK87837688) June 7, 2020

How is this tweet spreading hatred or violence ?? It simply goes with the mood of nation.!

I pledge to only use Indian products and if this continue, I pledge to deactivate and remove Twitter as well @TwitterIndia @jack #BoycottChineseProduct #BoycottTwitter #AmulVsChina pic.twitter.com/v0VoGWjkjN — Nitin (@zzzNitiNzzz) June 7, 2020

But as backlash and calls to boycott the micro-bloggite site and app grew stronger, many couldn’t see the humour in it all as #BoycottTwitter trended globally on Twitter. Some also poked fun on Tweeple who love the app but were torn between whether to support the campaign or not.

However, Twitter did not link the account suspension to the advertisement. “Safety and security of the accounts is a key priority for us and to ensure an account has not been compromised sometimes we require the account owner to complete a simple reCAPTCHA process. These challenges are simple for authentic account owners to solve, but difficult (or costly) for spammy or malicious account owners to complete,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an statement told PTI.

“Our Twitter account was blocked on the night of June 4 and restored on June 5 morning when we again took up the process of reactivation with Twitter. We have asked Twitter why it blocked our account. We are waiting for the reply,” Amul Managing Director R S Sodhi said on the controversy.

