Sunday, June 07, 2020
Twitterati had a field day as #BoycottTwitter trended on the platform

Although Amul's Twitter account was restored after the dairy brand raised the issue with the tech company, Indians on the platform demanded apology and threatened to boycott the platform.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2020 2:29:08 pm
twitter blocks amul, amul dragon cartoon controvery, amul vs china, boycott twitter, byott twitter memes, viral news, funny news, indian express, tech news Most Twitter users found it amusing that how the platform was used to boycott the micro-blogging site itself.

Dairy brand Amul is not just known for its milk products. Its cartoons have a huge following on social media, particularly on Twitter. When its Twitter handle was suspended briefly after a cartoon on China, it led to outrage amongst its followers. So, much that #BoycottTwitter dominated trending hashtags on Twitter itself.

Although the company said the two were unrelated, netizens begged to differ and lashed out at the tech company for ‘silencing dissent’ and blocking freedom of expression. Amul had posted ‘Exit the Dragon’ tweet on June 3 afternoon and its account went down on June 4 evening.

But as backlash and calls to boycott the micro-bloggite site and app grew stronger, many couldn’t see the humour in it all as  #BoycottTwitter trended globally on Twitter. Some also poked fun on Tweeple who love the app but were torn between whether to support the campaign or not.

However, Twitter did not link the account suspension to the advertisement. “Safety and security of the accounts is a key priority for us and to ensure an account has not been compromised sometimes we require the account owner to complete a simple reCAPTCHA process. These challenges are simple for authentic account owners to solve, but difficult (or costly) for spammy or malicious account owners to complete,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an statement told PTI.

“Our Twitter account was blocked on the night of June 4 and restored on June 5 morning when we again took up the process of reactivation with Twitter. We have asked Twitter why it blocked our account. We are waiting for the reply,” Amul Managing Director R S Sodhi said on the controversy.

