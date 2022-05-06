scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

‘Amour-a Tumhara Cinema’: Amul cheers as India is country of honour at Cannes’ Marche Du Film

Its topical ad features a scene from Satyajit Ray's 1970 film Pratidwandi, which will be screened in festival’s Cannes Classics selection.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 6, 2022 9:07:44 pm
amul, amul cartoon, amul topical, cannes film festival, Marché du Film, Marché du Film india honour, indian expressThe dairy brand featured a scene from the black-and-white film in its latest topical ad with the film’s protagonists.

As the Festival de Cannes celebrates its 75th anniversary, India has been chosen as the Country of Honour for the Marché du Film 2022, the business side of the prestigious French film festival. The ode to Indian filmmakers and their craft naturally created a huge buzz online, and Amul too has jumped on the bandwagon.

As the diamond jubilee of the coveted event in the world of cinema coincided with the 75th year of its independence, India has become the first country chosen for the honour. The dedication marks “a momentous milestone for both institutions,” according to the festival committee.

Also Read |‘TeRRRific Butter’: Amul cheers SS Rajamouli’s film with cute cartoon

To mark the unique celebration, a special screening of Pratidwandi by Indian auteur Satyajit Ray has been planned as part of the festival’s Cannes Classics section. The restored version of the 1970 Bengali drama film, written by Ray and based on Sunil Gangopadhyay’s eponymous novel, will be screened.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Now, cheering for the one-of-its-kind opportunity, the dairy brand featured a scene from the black-and-white film in its latest topical ad with the film’s protagonists. “Amour-a Tumhara Cinema!” the brand wrote in a witty play on hamara tumhara cinema.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
Digging Deep: Climate change could mean increased pathogen transmissionPremium
Digging Deep: Climate change could mean increased pathogen transmission
Explained: Why Neeraj Arora said he regrets brokering deal between WhatsA...Premium
Explained: Why Neeraj Arora said he regrets brokering deal between WhatsA...
Over 90% Covid deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questionsPremium
Over 90% Covid deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questions
More Premium Stories >>

This is, however, not the first Amul topical ad related to the Cannes. Last month, when Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was named as one of the jury members for the film festival, the brand featured her in an ad.

Announcing the joyous news, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the celebration would kick off during the Marché’s traditional Opening Night festivities on May 18 on the Majestic Beach. He added that there would be special performances by Indian choir bands along with folk music.

As it also marks the 75th year of Indo-French diplomacy, India is the Country of Honour at the Cannes Next, under which five startups will be given an opportunity to pitch ideas to the audio-visual industry.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement