Tuesday, May 03, 2022
‘Umruns in like the wind’: Amul celebrates Umran Malik as he bowls fastest ball of IPL 2022

Umran Malik bowled at the speed of 156 kmph in Sunday’s match against Chennai Super Kings.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 3, 2022 3:43:23 pm
Umran Malik faster IPL ball, Umran Malik 156 kmph ball, Umran Malik Amul IPL 2022, IPL 2022 AmulUmran Malik plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

In this IPL season, cricketer Umran Malik has stunned fans and experts alike with his back to back wickets and high-speed deliveries. 

On Sunday the 22-year-old player from Jammu and Kashmir again made news after he bowled at the speed of 156 kmph in a match against Chennai Super Kings. With this delivery, Malik made a new record as he bowled the fastest ball of IPL. 

Even though Malik’s team Hyderabad Sunrisers lost the game to Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs, Malik’s performance left a mark. 

Dairy giant Amul congratulated Malik on his performance and released a topical featuring him. The topical, that shows Malik victoriously running across the field alongside the Amul girl, was titled, “Umruns in like the wind” and “Amul, Malick it clean!”. 

The topical was captioned, “#Amul Topical: Sunriser Hyderabad pacer lights up IPL 2022 with his speed!” TheAmul ad has gathered over 1,500 likes on Instagram in less than a day. 

After Umran’s performance on Sunday, his coach Dale Steyn told Sportstar, “Umran will play international cricket, no doubt about that. He bowls at 150kmph consistently, and nobody else is doing that in the world right now, maybe Lockie Ferguson is the other guy who does it, but they are very different bowlers. But from an Indian point of view, he is the only guy that consistently bowls over 145-150kmph every single ball, so he will play for India.” 

